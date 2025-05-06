Trump tariffs: car makers struggle to mitigate loss of billions in profit

Car makers with exposure to the giant US car market are scrabbling for solutions to mitigate the predicated loss of billions in profits as a result of the sudden and highly punitive tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump.

General Motors said it had “pulled out the Covid playbook” in a bid to reduce costs after predicting that it will take a $4-5 billion (£3-4bn) hit on profits this year.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Group said it was looking to bring more production the US to offset a situation what analysts have calculated will cost €2-4bn (£1.7bn-3.4bn)