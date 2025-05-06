BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Trump tariffs: car makers struggle to mitigate loss of billions in profit
UP NEXT
Not quite a classic: BMW Mini

Trump tariffs: car makers struggle to mitigate loss of billions in profit

For many, the imposition of a 25% US import charge spells crisis. But for some, it's a major opportunity

Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
6 May 2025

Car makers with exposure to the giant US car market are scrabbling for solutions to mitigate the predicated loss of billions in profits as a result of the sudden and highly punitive tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump.

General Motors said it had “pulled out the Covid playbook” in a bid to reduce costs after predicting that it will take a $4-5 billion (£3-4bn) hit on profits this year. 

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Group said it was looking to bring more production the US to offset a situation what analysts have calculated will cost €2-4bn (£1.7bn-3.4bn)

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Porsche Panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
10
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183
Renault 4
Renault 4
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews