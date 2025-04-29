BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche scales back in-house battery plans in revision of EV strategy
Porsche scales back in-house battery plans in revision of EV strategy

Decision hints at renewed focus on ICE cars; investment will be redirected into broader product and software offensive

29 April 2025

Porsche has announced changes to its EV strategy, confirming it will no longer expand its in-house battery production business.

The decision has been made because of a slower-than-expected take up of electric cars. Investment will be redirected into a broader product and software offensive.

This marks a significant shift in Porsche’s product strategy and comes just months after it secured a majority stake in V4Smart, a joint venture with German battery specialist Varta.

It also hints at a renewed focus on combustion-engined models as well as electrified derivatives of existing models, rather than an all-out expansion of dedicated EV models.

