Mercedes-AMG E53 review

6

Affalterbach ditches its beloved V8 engine for a six-cylinder PHEV system in new range-topping E-Class

The E63 was a brash, loud, powerful super-saloon that was sacrificed as part of Mercedes' wide-ranging electrification plans. Yes, one of the most multi-faceted of AMG’s modern-day performance cars has been laid to rest with a celebrated reputation built up over a period of 16 years and three model generations. And it has been indirectly replaced by this: the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG E53.

This new headlining Mercedes-Benz E-Class model, to be sold in the UK in both saloon and estate forms, may lack the character-defining V8 engine used by other key AMG models, but it doesn’t want for performance. With 603bhp in combination with a so-called AMG Dynamic Plus package, it offers exactly the same power as the previous-generation E63 4Matic+.

The E63 was a product only Affalterbach could make. Can the same be said of this E53?
Greg Kable
European editor

That said, the high-performance PHEV formula hasn't been a huge hit for Mercedes, with the four-cylinder C63 proving to be such a hard sell that Mercedes have hinted that a V8 could return as part of the car's mid-life refresh. So, does will PHEV approach be equally unpopular for the larger E-Class? Time to find out.

DESIGN & STYLING

7
mercedes e53 02

The E53’s power comes courtesy of a new PHEV drivetrain centred around the turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol engine used by the first-generation E53, launched back in 2016, which also finds work in the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 coupé and cabriolet models.

With a larger turbocharger, dynamic engine mounts and greater cooling capacity among other detailed changes, the engine develops an added 13bhp and 30lb ft of torque here, at 443bhp and 413lb ft. It's paired with a synchronous electric motor developing up to 161bhp and 354lb ft, in what AMG refers to internally as a ‘P2’ hybrid system.

Standard wheels are 20in, with cast alloy 21in rims available as an option.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

With the electric motor mounted within the forward section of the gearbox, the new set-up fundamentally differs from the 'P3' hybrid systems used by AMG's E Performance-badged models (C63, S63, GT 63), which carry their electric motor within the rear axle instead.

Together, the dual power sources provide an overall system output of 577bhp and 553lb ft - considerable 148bhp and 170lb ft increases on the previous-generation E53.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package ramps up the performance further, bringing revised engine software and the extra 26bhp during short bursts of full throttle acceleration in Race Start mode, for an overall 603bhp.

It’s all sent through a nine-speed AMG TCT Speedshift gearbox and a fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system, with torque vectoring to vary the amount of drive sent to each individual rear wheel.

Altogether there are six driving modes for the car: Individual, Battery Hold, Electric, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. The optional Dynamic Plus package provides an additional Race Start mode. 

A 21.2kWh (usable) lithium ion battery mounted within the floor of the boot endows the E53 with an electric-only range of between 58 and 63 miles on the combined WLTP test cycle, allowing it to do extended distances without reliance on the petrol engine.

Charging can be achieved at up to 60kW on a DC system for a fast top-up of electricity or alternatively at a more leisurely 11kW on an AC system. 

Reflecting its performance-orientated standing, the E53 adopts a more aggressive appearance than other E-Class models. Included among its unique styling elements are larger cooling ducts within the lower section of a new-look front bumper, an AMG-specific front grille with standard illumination and front wings widened by 11mm either side to accommodate the wider track.

Further back, the E53 receives model-specific sills with black highlights underneath the doors, a boot-deck spoiler and a new rear bumper that houses a diffuser and four round tailpipes.

INTERIOR

8
mercedes e53 09

Inside, buyers get to choose between a standard dashboard with separate instrument and infotainment displays or AMG’s Superscreen, which effectively delivers a full-width digital dashboard.

There's also two different front seat types and either artificial leather or microfibre upholstery to choose from.

The Superscreen certainly looks impressive, plus it's more intuitive to operate than you would expect.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Overall quality is almost up to S-Class standards – although, as with many current Mercedes models, the physical buttons on the centre console feel a little cheap in use.

The interior is imbued with all the traditional AMG touches, including specific designs for the instruments and various infotainment menus. Our car was also fitted with the optional Superscreen set-up. 

The mounting of the battery at the rear robs a significant 170 litres of luggage space compared with non-PHEV E-Class models: there’s just 370 litres of space in the saloon and 460 litres underneath the cargo blind in the estate, limiting their practicality.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
mercedes e53 04

With sufficient energy stores on board, the E53 starts in Electric mode, providing quite lively and silent accelerative properties up to a limited top speed of 87mph. 

Typical AMG driving traits abound. There's a good deal of heft and welcome precision to the steering, along with an underlying firmness and a taut, close sense of control to the ride. The brakes, with 390mm composite front and 360mm steel rear discs in combination with four-pot front and single-pot rear callipers (painted in red with the Dynamic Plus package), suffer from an oddly spongy feel in the initial degrees of pedal travel, as kinetic energy is recuperated in four individual stages and stored in the battery at up to 120kW. The pedal eventually firms up and bites harder as it's pushed harder for increased stopping power, however.  

Work the engine harder and you’re acutely aware of the rather naff synthesised engine note played through the car’s audio speakers – which is a shame, because open a window and you will notice the six-pot delivers a subtle but nicely cultured snarl when extended.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Switching out of Electric and into Sport or Sport Plus modes instantly heightens the E53's performance, as the six-cylinder engine springs to life. The combination of electric and petrol power is both seamless and potent, providing the car with spectacular pace, characterised by remarkably linear and highly flexible power delivery across the entire rev range.

So it’s a shame the nine-speed auto 'box isn’t quite as effective, the torque-converter unit occasionally sending home a stuttering shift as it struggles to smoothly accommodate the car's two power sources.

The outright performance of the E53 is perfectly illustrated in AMG’s claimed 0-62mph time of just 3.8sec: an impressive 0.7sec inside the time of the old E53. This isn't quite as sharp as the 3.4sec of the final V8-engined E63, largely because the new car is burdened with a kerb weight of 2240kg, some 290kg more than its indirect successor, owing to its complex electrified drivetrain and larger dimensions.

Unlike with old-school AMG models, there’s no peacocking show of aural bombast. Instead the car defaults to silent EV mode, while even engaging the Sport and Sport+ driver settings emits little more than an almost apologetic ‘woofle’ from the exhausts. 

RIDE & HANDLING

6
mercedes e53 07

The E53 is a precise and assured car to drive within certain limits. In everyday use, it steers accurately and intuitively (a variable-ratio steering rack is partnered to standard rear-wheel steering with up to 2.5deg of movement) and can be placed confidently, while the torque-shuffling properties of the four-wheel drive system ensure that there's always plenty of traction and drive on winding roads.

The AMG Ride Control double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, which features unique track widths both front and rear, as well as twin-valve adaptive damping control, also provides good lateral body control – up to a point. 

Sometimes there's a sense that the rear axle is taking a nanobeat catch up with your requests.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

Push on a little along some suitably sinuous roads and the E53 initially feels agile and responsive, but wind on lock quickly or throw in fast, flick-flacking change of direction and there’s curious looseness to the car’s responses.
 
The slightly wayward feeling continues with the suspension, which even in its tautest Sport and Sport+ modes fails to fully contain the car's mass. Lumps and compressions can result in a little raggedness that can make it a challenge to keep the E53 within your lane on narrow roads.
 
This is compounded by a curious torque-steer effect when you're mustering all of the PHEV system’s power potential, the four-wheel drive system almost getting a little flustered as it deals with the torrent of torque.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
mercedes e53 01

The E53 falls into a bit of a performance saloon no man's land: with a starting price of a little over £92,000, it's around £10,000 more than the less powerful BMW 550e but £20,000 less than the much faster BMW M5 (both are likewise PHEVs).

Start enjoying the options list, however, and the E53's price can quickly balloon. For instance, if you want the full 603bhp (albeit for very brief periods), you need to add the £7500 Performance Pro Pack, which tacks the E53 periously close to M5 money.

With a claimed EV range of up to 60 miles, the E53 attracts a BIK tax rate of just 9%. That means a higher-rate earner will face a £3286 annual bill – half that of an entry-level E220d diesel.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

As for running costs, it's the typical PHEV story. According to the official figures, the E53 is capable of a barely believable 313.9mpg, but in real-world terms it's closer to a tenth of that, especially if you quickly deplete the battery in the pursuit of maximum performance.

VERDICT

7
mercedes e53 05

The E53 possesses formidable straight-line performance, thanks its combination of petrol and electric power, but although it delivers many traditional AMG driving qualities, it lacks the handling prowess and sheer involvement to be considered a proper replacement for the V8-engined E63. 

There are flashes of brilliance here, but in the end, the E53's dynamic appeal is limited by its substantial weight. Despite Mercedes' best efforts, this feels like a very poor relation of the old E63.

It crushes long distances with ease, but the significant weight dulls its handling and driver reward.
James Disdale
Special correspondent

The car’s ability to run in pure-electric mode for meaningful distances does provide an added dimension in urban driving appeal, though, which is a true strong point. As is its overall economy, which contributes to outstandingly relaxed long distance cruising qualities.

Whether you want top-notch refinement, club-class quality and dazzling tech to be the standout highlights of your supposedly driver-focussed super saloon is another matter.

