New Lotus Emeya could spawn world's most powerful estate car

Government considering delaying introduction of 2030 ICE ban

Prime minister is plotting changes to key climate change policies, with an announcement due in the coming days
James Attwood, digital editor
News
6 mins read
20 September 2023

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying the introduction of the ban on the sale of new petrol- and diesel-engined cars, according to numerous reports.

The ban is currently due to come into force in 2030, although certain hybrid powertrains capable of 'significant zero-emission running' will be allowed until 2035. But that date has again been called into doubt, with the BBC reporting that the prime minister is planning to delay a number of key 'green' policies that are part of its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

It is understood that the government could push back the introduction of the non-zero-emission car ban from 2030 until 2035, although final decisions on which policies will change have yet to be made. The announcement is set to come in a speech that the prime minister will give on Friday (22 September).

Unusually, Sunak has issued a statement on the reports – in which he failed to deny the plans are under consideration. He said: "I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to net zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally - but doing so in a better, more proportionate way."

It is unclear yet how any delay in the ban would work. The government has already hinted that there would be considerable "flexibility" in defining which hybrid cars would be allowed to remain on sale until 2035 – with the car industry also pushing for a ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate.

While a number of other policies are being considered, it is the plans to push back the 2030 ban that has attracted the most reaction – including opposition from a number of Conservative members of parliament. One anonymous Conservative MP told Sky News the prospect of delaying the ban was "bonkers", adding: "Every automotive company is investing in EV. We've just given Tata all this money to make batteries."

Ford UK chair Lisa Branking said: "We need policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong. Infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost of living is high."

The move has also been criticised by opposition leaders.

Government indecision on 2030 ban

This isn't the first time that the government has appeared to waver on the 2030 ban, with doubts over its introduction following the Uxbridge by-election – where opposition to the London Ultra-Low Emission Zone was seen as critical to a Conservative victory.

As recently as July, cabinet member Michael Gove had categorically denied that the government would alter the planned ban, saying that “the policy remains”.

He added: "We’re committed to maintaining our policy of ensuring that by 2030 there are no new petrol and diesel cars being sold. I’m sure there are some people who would like to change that policy, I understand, but no, that policy remains."

Sunak has previously hinted at changes to climate change-based policies that in his view "unfairly impact the public". In July, he said the UK would “make progress towards net zero” but “in a proportionate and pragmatic way” that “doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives”, adding: “That’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do.”

Sunak's comments in July came after ministers, mainly from a new group of right-wing Conservative MPs, called for a rethink on some green policies.

In response, he said: “I’m standing up for the British people because I’m also cognisant that we’re living through a time where inflation is high. That’s having an impact on household and families’ bills. I don’t want to add that. I want to make it easier.”

The ICE ban, arguably the biggest policy change to hit the automotive industry to date, would mean only hybrid and electric cars would be allowed to be sold from 2030, with sales becoming EV-only from 2035.

The move has also been adopted by the European Union.

When asked about his commitment to the ban – which was three years ago brought forward from 2040 to 2030 as part of an effort to accelerate the government’s 2050 net zero target – Sunak said: “Of course net zero is important to me. So, yes, we’re going to keep making progress towards our net zero ambitions and we’re also going to strengthen our energy security.”

But he said other avenues should be explored too. “I think the events over the last year or two have demonstrated the importance of investing more in home-grown energy, whether that’s more nuclear or offshore wind. I think that’s what people want to see and that’s what I’m going to deliver.”

The PM's comment in July came just days after JLR owners Tata confirmed plans to build a £4 billion battery factory in Somerset.

Speaking to Autocar, JLR boss Adrian Mardell doesn't believe a change in policy on 2030 will impact JLR's strategy as "the plans have been set and are clear".

He added: "The reality is they were set more than two years ago and the plans will stay the same even if conversations are going on [about changing the 2030 date].

“Aston Martin exemption” to 2030 ban

The government is also contemplating an "Aston Martin exemption" to the car sales deadline, reports the Times, which would mean low-volume car makers would be given longer to switch to electric vehicles.

This follows Autocar’s report in February that European Union law makers had confirmed these 'niche' manufacturers may continue to sell ICE cars in the EU after the 2035 ban (when mainland Europe will also go EV-only).

Manufacturers that register fewer than 1000 cars annually will be exempt from the ban.

This is something also being considered by the UK government. Back in February, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport told Autocar it didn't rule out the prospect that this could be included.

Rishi Sunak’s car ban comments criticised

The prime minister's comments in July that hinted that ban could be pushed back have been criticised by members of the automotive industry

One of those is the body that represents the UK’s electric charge point operators.

ChargeUK said its members have “committed over £6 billion to roll out EV infrastructure in all parts of the UK at an unprecedented rate” as part of the ZEV mandate.

This has “created good, sustainable jobs, supporting the switch to EVs and thereby reducing emissions and improving air quality for all”.

It added: “If the government fails to stand firm to its commitments, this investment and the supply of EVs entering the market will be at risk.

“ChargeUK members are already providing the infrastructure to support the electrification of transport and to usher in a cleaner future. ChargeUK members are committed to making the UK the best place to own and charge an EV and key to that is having the right charging infrastructure in the right place."

Another to launch heavy criticism was Instavolt, who called the comments "completely unacceptable."

It said: “These pledges and their outcomes will provide tangible improvements and help clean up dirty air. We know these policies aren’t always easy to deliver on, but they are integral to the delivery of sustainable transport in polluting cities and towns.

"Without government advocacy and support, consumer confidence will continue to dwindle when we need it most. The government said they would 'Build Back Green": these rumblings fly in the face of these pledges.”

Will86 20 September 2023
The 2030 'ban' was always a bit of a misrepresentation. Hybrids were still going to be allowed, we just didn't know how far they'd need to travel on electricity. I just hope the government can get their act together on the charging infrastructure. It needs to be affordable, standardised, convenient and easy to use. And we need alot more electricity generation.
xxxx 20 September 2023

Why can't auto car and the bbc not get the basics right, there is no ice ban in 2030. You'll still be able to buy a buy a car powered by petrol engine in 2030,31,32,33 and 34 i.e. for next 10 years plus, it will have a battery but you don't ever have to plug it in if you wish.

Maybe pure ICE cars costing under £15k will be allowed but either way you only have to look at what's been achieved in the last 10 years to see what could be archived in the next 10.

fhp111 20 September 2023

Just wish they'd ban diesel sooner. I was looking forward to having some clean air to breathe.

 

fed up of sucking down diesel fumes, especially from cars that have dpf and adblue all cut out and removed.

this seems a loss for our lungs as much as the environment.

 

