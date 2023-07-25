Government considering delaying introduction of 2030 ICE ban

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying the introduction of the ban on the sale of new petrol- and diesel-engined cars, according to numerous reports.

The ban is currently due to come into force in 2030, although certain hybrid powertrains capable of 'significant zero-emission running' will be allowed until 2035. But that date has again been called into doubt, with the BBC reporting that the prime minister is planning to delay a number of key 'green' policies that are part of its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

It is understood that the government could push back the introduction of the non-zero-emission car ban from 2030 until 2035, although final decisions on which policies will change have yet to be made. The announcement is set to come in a speech that the prime minister will give on Friday (22 September).

Unusually, Sunak has issued a statement on the reports – in which he failed to deny the plans are under consideration. He said: "I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to net zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally - but doing so in a better, more proportionate way."

It is unclear yet how any delay in the ban would work. The government has already hinted that there would be considerable "flexibility" in defining which hybrid cars would be allowed to remain on sale until 2035 – with the car industry also pushing for a ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate.

While a number of other policies are being considered, it is the plans to push back the 2030 ban that has attracted the most reaction – including opposition from a number of Conservative members of parliament. One anonymous Conservative MP told Sky News the prospect of delaying the ban was "bonkers", adding: "Every automotive company is investing in EV. We've just given Tata all this money to make batteries."

Ford UK chair Lisa Branking said: "We need policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong. Infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost of living is high."