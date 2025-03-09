Volkswagen Tayron review

From £39,850

All-new combustion-engined seven-seat SUV slots in between the Tiguan and Touareg

Those of you who know your Chinese cars will be aware of the Volkswagen Tayron name from a crossover produced collaboratively by Volkswagen and FAW – but in 2025, it's going global.

This new Tayron is an entirely new model that plugs the gap formerly filled by the Tiguan Allspace, offering a longer wheelbase, increased practicality and the choice of five or seven seats.

It sits just above the regular, five-seat Tiguan and below the range-topping, luxury-geared Touareg

It's a natural rival to the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008, all of which have received comprehensive updates in the past 12 months. 

Volkswagen Tayron range at a glance

The Tayron offers one of the widest powertrain selections of the Volkswagen range, with petrols, diesels, mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids on offer.

The UK market gets the entry-level mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI, both plug-in hybrids, two diesels and the range-topping 2.0-litre petrol with 262bhp. 

Version Power
1.5 eTSI 147bhp
eHybrid 204PS 201bhp
eHybrid 272PS 268bhp
2.0TDI 150PS 147bhp
2.0TDI 193PS 190bhp
2.0TSI 204PS 201bhp
2.0TSI 265PS 262bhp

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Volkswagen Tayron side

This new global Tayron is far bigger than the Chinese one. Measuring 4792mm, it’s slightly longer than the old Tiguan Allspace. 

And while it’s based on the same MQB Evo platform as the Tiguan and has remarkably similar styling, Volkswagen claims it’s a unique car with no shared bodywork.

The Tayron’s powertrain range is one of the most versatile in the Volkswagen line-up.

The petrol engines are a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo four with 148bhp and a 2.0-litre turbo four with either 201bhp or 261bhp and the choice of front- or four-wheel drive.

Then there are two diesels, with 148bhp (FWD) and 190bhp (4WD).

Finally, there are two PHEV systems, with 201bhp and 268bhp. They team the 1.5-litre petrol four with a 113bhp electric motor in the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a huge, 19.7kWh battery for an electric-only range of more than 70 miles.

Volkswagen anticipates the PHEVs to be popular in the UK, accounting for around 20% of Tayron sales, even though the battery placement eliminates the option of seven seats.

INTERIOR

7
Volkswagen Tayron front cabin

Although the Tayron feels well-built inside, it’s not a haven of plush materials.

Some softer plastics and fabrics are present on the doors and dashboard, but there are still a few too many glossy and scratchy surfaces throughout.

There’s a clear feeling that Volkswagen didn’t want its newest SUV to cross over too much with the Touareg, the brand’s more expensive luxury flagship.

All Tayrons get a 12.9in digital display as standard, plus a 10.25in digital cockpit. A larger, 15.0in infotainment display is available as part of the £1130 Infotainment Package Plus, which also adds a head-up display, several USB-C charging ports and Volkswagen’s AI-powered voice assistant, Ida.

Volkswagen’s much-maligned climate and volume sliders are present, but they are at least backlit to make for easier night-time operation.

There are just two physical buttons on the centre console, for starting/stopping and the parking brake.

But Volkswagen has taken inspiration from Skoda with a new rotary dial that can be customised to control various functions, including media, volume and drive mode.

More physical buttons wouldn’t go amiss, but the Tayron’s interior is certainly a more intuitive space than the 5008’s.

It’s spacious in the Tayron’s first two rows, with plenty of leg and head room.

The third row is much tighter than that of the 5008; adults will struggle for comfort. The Santa Fe’s is also more spacious and provides far more amenities, like USB ports and climate vents.

Boot space measures 885 litres in five-seat petrols and diesels, 850 litres in seven-seaters (or 345 litres with the third row in place) and 705 litres in the five-seat-only PHEVs.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Tayron on a mountain road

Our test car was a lesser-powered PHEV, available from £43,905.

A combined output of 201bhp may seem rather puny for a large, near-two-tonne SUV but, thanks to that electric motor, the Tayron sets off quietly and with relative urgency, and with the engine and motor working together, it can go from 0-62mph in 8.6sec.

For comparison, the higher-powered PHEV will do 0-62mph in 7.3sec, the 1.5 eTSI in 9.4sec and the FWD 2.0 TDI in 9.7sec, while the punchier 2.0 TSI is by far the quickest, needing just 6.1sec.

In hybrid mode, with a charged battery, the PHEV is silky smooth and refined, alternating between petrol and electric power seamlessly.

Its engine can sound coarse under harder acceleration, but it’s quieter than the diesel and petrol cars that we also tried, plus it’s no more unpleasant than the rival Santa Fe PHEV.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Volksawgen Tayron ride and handling

The Tayron is tidy and precise in the corners, although the greater weight of the PHEV is evident through increased body roll.

It’s an easy car to place, but it lacks any inspiring dynamism and there’s a numbness to the steering.

Our PHEV was fitted with the optional Adaptive Chassis Control, making a noticeable difference in ride comfort compared with the other Tayrons we tested. It felt supple but not wafty in its softest mode, making light work of speed bumps and potholes.

Another key option on our PHEV test car was acoustic glass, which quietened the cabin and helped to eliminate wind and road noise with great success. It’s a shame it’s available only on the sportier-looking R-Line and R-Line Edition models equipped with the Black Style Package.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Volkswagen Tayron front

The Tayron looks good value on paper. Its cheapest variant (with seven seats), the 1.5 eTSI Match, is priced at £39,850 in the UK, while the cheapest Santa Fe currently available to order is the £47,200 PHEV. The Nissan X-Trail is cheaper still, at £35,175.

If you're willing to sacrifice that third row, the PHEV also has that seriously impressive EV range. Volkswagen claims it will exceed 70 miles in the best conditions – but of course it's down to you to keep its battery charged. 

We're yet to conduct a full economy test of any variant of the Tayron, but we would expect a figure closer to 50 miles of range on a charge in our lower-powered PHEV. That's still very impressive in the real world and would easily cover the average commute. 

VERDICT

Volkswagen Tayron parked

The Tayron has a slightly unusual set of skills for a large SUV.

The PHEV’s electric-only range is twice as long as that of the equivalent Santa Fe or Kia Sorento – but then those PHEVs keep their third rows.

It’s easily the best in its class to drive and particularly comfortable when fitted with the adaptive dampers, but it offers less space and creature comforts in the third row, and while perceived cabin quality is reasonable, it’s not a standout feature either.

Prioritising driving dynamics and PHEV credentials, the Tayron feels like the large SUV for the driver who needs lots of space only occasionally. With many rivals vying for sales, it’s good to have a niche.

