Those of you who know your Chinese cars will be aware of the Volkswagen Tayron name from a crossover produced collaboratively by Volkswagen and FAW – but in 2025, it's going global.

This new Tayron is an entirely new model that plugs the gap formerly filled by the Tiguan Allspace, offering a longer wheelbase, increased practicality and the choice of five or seven seats.

It sits just above the regular, five-seat Tiguan and below the range-topping, luxury-geared Touareg.

It's a natural rival to the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008, all of which have received comprehensive updates in the past 12 months.

Volkswagen Tayron range at a glance

The Tayron offers one of the widest powertrain selections of the Volkswagen range, with petrols, diesels, mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids on offer.

The UK market gets the entry-level mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI, both plug-in hybrids, two diesels and the range-topping 2.0-litre petrol with 262bhp.