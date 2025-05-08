BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes CLA: game-changing 484-mile EV priced from £45k

Trump slashes import tariff for UK-made vehicles to 10%

Tax applies to first 100,000 cars exported from UK to US; reduced from a previously announced 25% rate

Will Rimell
8 May 2025

UK-made vehicles imported into the US will be hit with a reduced tariff of 10%, president Donald Trump has announced, but only for the first 100,000 cars exported.

It follows more than a month of negotiations between British and American officials after Trump announced sweeping import tariffs on foreign-made products, including a 25% tariff on new cars.

All tariffs were due to start on 1 April, but a 90-day reprieve was given so that negotiations could take place.

Details on the new deal are currently sparse, but the US confirmed that the 10% tariff - which brings it in line with the levy on other foreign goods – will apply to "100,000 cars", suggesting that anything over that number will be hit by the higher 25% rate. Previously, before Trump's March announcement, the tariff was 2.5%. 

Prime minister Keir Starmer said the 10% rate represented "a huge and important reduction" and confirmed that "we have scope now to increase that quota; this is not final". 

Last year, the UK sent some 102,000 cars to the US. The US is the British car industry's second largest export market, behind the EU. It received 27% of all UK-made vehicles in 2024, accounting for some £9 billion a year.

No details were given on the proposed 25% tariff on car parts, which was due to begin in the coming months.

While details have yet to be fully confirmed, new deals on food, chemicals, machinery and industry have been struck. Tariffs on steel and aluminum have been reduced to 0%.

The UK is the first nation to reach an agreement with the US following president Trump's tariff announcement in March. China will be the next, according to American officials.

Announcing the deal from the White House's , Trump said: "I’m thrilled to announce a breakthrough trade deal. The agreement with one our closest and most cherished allies.

"Final details are being written up and will be detailed in the coming weeks."

He added that the deal gets rid of many unspecified UK tariffs that “unfairly discriminated” against US, saying: “They are opening up their country. Their current is a little closed."

Starmer said: "This is a really fantastic, historic day – a real tribute to the history we have of working together. This [deal] is going to boost trade."

In response to the news, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders boss Mike Hawes said: "The agreement to reduce tariffs on UK car exports into the US is great news for the industry and consumers.

"The application of these tariffs was a severe and immediate threat to UK automotive exporters, so this deal will provide much needed relief, allowing both the industry and those that work in it to approach the future more positively."

The news marks a major step down from Trump's March announcement, when he signed a bill that penalised all car makers importing cars into the US market.

At the time, Trump said the decision was made because of the imbalance of American-made car sales in other markets and claimed the move would lead to "tremendous growth" for the US automotive industry. 

Around eight million cars were imported into the US last year, approximately half the total sold in the market. Most were from Mexico, Canada, Germany and Japan.

The news will offer relief to the UK’s car makers, especially JLR (Jaguar Land Rover), which counts the US as its biggest market, having sent 130,000 cars there in 2024. It last month paused shipments to the US as it worked to “address the new trading terms”.

Speaking today, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said: “The car industry is vital to the UK’s economic prosperity, sustaining 250,000 jobs. We warmly welcome this deal which brings greater certainty for our sector and the communities it supports.

"We would like to thank the UK and US Governments for agreeing this deal at pace and look forward to continued engagement over the coming months.”

Mini will also welcome the news, given that the Mini Cooper hatchback, which has recorded a near-doubling in US sales so far this year, is made at Oxford.

However, the Countryman SUV, made bigger in its most recent generation as part of a US market push, is made in Germany, which remains subject to the 25 tariff.

Tariff negotiations between the EU (of which Germany is a member) and US are still ongoing.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Chris C 8 May 2025

Not convinced that this so called deal will stick, especially potential backlash to importing US meat. Starmer's team would be better off spending time improving trade links with the EU, Canada, etc.

Symanski 8 May 2025

Trump's taxes on American citizens should be stated as exactly that.   It's a tax.   On America.

 

I just know how much Americans love paying taxes.

 

scotty5 8 May 2025

It's hard to feel sorry for those blue collar Trump supporting US car workers that Trump paraded on his so called Liberation day, but they've been duped. Are they so stupid they'll continue to support him ( they probably are ).

The idea was to create high tariffs so the US auto industry would thrive. Well more the fool them for believing the US were prepared to pay higher prices for their cars. Before Trump and Starmer took office, the import duty on cars from the UK to the US was 10%. After all that's been said and done and world markets going crazy, the import duty is er, 10%.

So what the hell was it all about? For all those who thought voting Trump would rekindle Detroit, think again lads. However I'm sure many of those Trump backers, including Trump himself no doubt, made an extra few dollars for themselves betting on the market turmoil.

Of course I'm sure the workers of GE along with Pratt & Whitney were rubbing their hands at Trumps 'Make America great again' goal. According to the report on 5Live I've just heard, turns out the Tariffs on RR engines built in Derby and shipped to the US is going to be 0%.

It'll be exactly the same with Canada. After all the hullaballoo, nothing will have changed after their deal either. What amazes me is how easily duped voters can be. I wouldn't even credit those blue collar workers who stood alongside Trump on 2nd April with a single brain cell. The phrase "the engine's running but there's nobody behind the wheel" springs to mind. 

