Battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars continued to grow in popularity last month, despite a broader drop in the number of new cars registered across the UK.

New car registrations fell from 134,274 in April 2024 to 120,331 last month, a drop of 10.4% year-on-year.

That made last month the worst April for new car registrations since 2022 – and far behind the nearly 160,000 sales made in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.