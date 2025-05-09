Trump tariff gloom lifts following UK trade deal and BMW news

The grey cloud hovering over the car industry has lifted partially on evidence that US president Donald Trump can be persuaded to roll back his protectionist policies.

On Thursday, the UK announced that it had struck a wider deal with US that will include reduced import tariffs on cars, bringing relief to a beleaguered JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) in particular.

The announcement came a day after BMW confidently predicted that it expected the punitive 27.5% rate on cars to fall after 1 July, sounding a more optimistic note than other car makers the previous week.