Is the hydrogen car dream as good as dead?

Rough start to the year has brought filling station closures and collapse of commercial vehicle businesses

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
28 March 2025

This year has started very badly for the prospects of hydrogen as a potential future fuel for cars. 

In Germany, hydrogen company H2 Mobility announced at the start of March that it was shutting 22 fuel stations focusing mainly on cars, citing a strategic shift towards goods vehicles. 

In California, meanwhile, Shell is reportedly set to shut 10 of its 11 hydrogen fuel stations, after initially announcing it would open 48. 

The move will compound the woes of US Toyota Mirai owners, who have seen filling stations close across the country and hefy prices for the fuel at those that remain open.

