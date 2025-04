The European Union is considering scrapping its large tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars in favour of a new minimum pricing strategy.

Last year it imposed rates of up to 45% on Chinese manufacturers’ electric vehicles after the European Commission found China's car industry benefited from “unfair subsidisation”.

MG owner SAIC was hit with the highest tariff (35.3%, in addition to the standard 10% import duty) while BYD was charged an extra 17.4%