Grime and punishment: the best used 4x4s

Ah yes: depreciation. It has been working tirelessly for years, taking chunks out of the pricing of large, expensive cars in order to make them more accessible. And our old friend has been working overtime when it comes to 4x4s.

The cars on this list are proper workhorses, too, perfect for tackling muddy trails, snowy backroads or, erm, a Tesco car park.

Our favourites comprise of legendary off-roaders and a few left-field choices, but all are any-weather warriors with proven performance and serious value-for-money credentials.

If your idea of holidaying isn’t heading to a log cabin in the New Forest but a great Texan ranch, this is the one for you.

The 4.0-litre petrol straight six offered until the end of the Cherokee’s production run is renowned for its dependability, although it doesn’t have much in the way of grunt. The 2.5-litre diesel from Italian firm VM Motori is good, too.

If you want a Cherokee, move fast: age has claimed many examples and those that survive are rapidly climbing in price.

Superlative reliability, comfort and cool factor – especially nowadays – all make the ‘J100’ Cruiser, sold here from 1998-2007, incredibly compelling.

Unfortunately, the market agrees. Its place in the off-road hall of fame means you will have to stump up a five-figure sum for one that isn’t a wreck, and nice ones nudge £20,000.

Mind you, with the value of the yen in freefall after the Covid pandemic, there’s an opportunity to save a few quid by importing one from Japan, where low-milers go for the equivalent of £13,000 or so.

A suspension lift and four-wheel drive (by viscous coupling) turned Fiat’s city car into a surprisingly capable machine. Its dinky proportions, narrow wheels and superb interior visibility make it a great option for green-laning in particular.

Two engines were offered: earlier cars got a 1.2-litre petrol unit with 60bhp and 75lb ft, whereas the later 4x4 Cross packed a 1.3-litre turbo diesel with 75bhp and 107lb ft.

Neither is fast (the petrol dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in a full 20.0sec and the diesel cuts that by only 2.0sec), but the donkey’s extra grunt is useful for more serious mud-plugging.