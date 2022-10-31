Used car buying guide: Toyota FJ Cruiser

A tank and a teddy bear: that’s what the Toyota FJ Cruiser is a fusion of. Who knew a huge 4x4 of such merciless off-road ability could look so friendly? Sure, it may be subjective, but we think most would agree there’s plenty of personality on show here.

In fact, its lovable looks hark back to the classic FJ40 of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The wide-eyed face, boxy wheel arches and overall shape all take inspiration from its iconic ancestor.

The pair’s cylinder count is also the same at six, with the FJ Cruiser being powered by a 239bhp 4.0-litre V6. If that sounds like an engine you’d see in America, then you’re on the right track. Along with a few other countries – none of which are the UK – the FJ Cruiser was sold to North American buyers from 2007 up until 2014. Sales in Japan ran until early 2018, whilst the model is still alive and kicking in countries such as Chile and South Africa.

That said, due to its desirability, dozens of examples have found their way to British shores thanks to personal imports or specialist brokers – in right-hand drive, too. They aren’t always cheap as chips, rising to £40,000 (or more) in some cases, but you’re getting a good amount of bang for your buck, regardless.

On the road, you don’t have to work the FJ Cruiser’s engine particularly hard to make progress. It feels mighty to drive, with a suitably high driving position. The suspension is soft and the steering is light, yet it remains relatively easy to place on a twisty b-road (at moderate speeds at least). Regardless, it simply begs you to go off-road and that’s evident as soon as you get moving.

The SUV is available with a Torsen limited slip centre differential and switch-activated lockable rear diff. With tight approach and departure angles, 244mm of ground clearance, and the ability to splash through water 700mm deep, the FJ Cruiser can take you off the beaten track and far beyond – just like the Toyota Land Cruiser it shares parts with.