The Skoda Octavia featured a range of familiar VW Group engine and transmission options. Four powerplants were offered: a 113bhp 1.0-litre petrol, a 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol, a 113bhp 1.6-litre diesel and a range-topping 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel.

All delivered adequate performance and were capable of 0-62mph in less than 10sec, although the larger-displacement units were more flexible and better suited to motorway cruising and cross-country driving.

TSI petrol and 2.0-litre diesel models got a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.6-litre diesel a five-speed unit.

Dual-clutch automatic gearboxes were available as well; whether you prefered the automatic or the alternative (and cheaper) manual option was primarily a matter of personal preference. The DSG gearbox worked very well in the Octavia, and went about its job quietly and unobtrusively.

What was most notable about the Octavia's engine range, however, was the somewhat disappointing 1.6-litre diesel engine. Most buyers might consider it the sweet spot in the line-up, thanks to its high economy, low emissions and moderate punch.

While the 1.6-litre diesel was mechanically refined and perfectly functional, it was slow – more than a second slower from rest to 62mph than Skoda’s claim for it and even further separated from the current class standard.

The first problem was a decidedly ordinary engine. In the Skoda Octavia, the 1.6-litre turbodiesel seemed quiet and flexible, but it responded sluggishly at low speeds. And then once it was pulling, you couldn't help but feel a little nonplussed by the maximum power and torque it served up.

That perceived shortage of urge was compounded by the engine's five-speed manual gearbox. Where most sub-100g/km diesels gave you a more closely stacked six-speed gearbox with which to charge their relatively modest powerplants, you were stuck with five speeds here – and every ratio in it felt that bit longer and more laboured than it should.

The end result was that the 1.6-litre diesel felt worthy and basic. You might think such things wouldn’t matter to a typical Skoda owner. And we might have agreed, if it wasn't such an abiding theme of the Octavia’s driving experience.

Only unusually laid back or undemanding drivers would be entirely satisfied with what they found under this car’s right-hand pedal – and only then if they hadn’t had experience of the class’s more sprightly offerings. The 1.6-litre diesel Octavia’s fuel economy, meanwhile, wasn't a great compensation.

If set on a diesel option, it was probably best to go for the 2.0-litre diesel. While it may have been a little harsh at higher speeds, it would return good economy and prove even more frugal than the harder-worked 1.6-litre unit.

Don't entirely discount the petrol options though: they were quiet, smooth and willing and, if you weren't covering starship mileages each year, the running costs weren't that excessive.

The vRS diesel, which could be had with four-wheel drive, was torquey low down and pretty swift when up to speed, a real alternative contender to the Volkswagen Golf GTD and Ford Focus ST diesel ding-dong.

The petrol was obviously the purists choice and regardless of whether you opted for the standard car or the vRS 245, you were getting a free-revving turbocharged unit that could put on the same footing as the Golf GTI for character, power output and flexibility.