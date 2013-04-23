Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review

8

Skoda’s practical and spacious family hatchback takes a step up in size

Any list of spacious family shuttles for buyers to consider will have a Skoda featuring high up in it. Nine times out of 10, that Skoda will be the Octavia, thanks to its all-round ability, pleasing road manners and unwavering durability.

Whether you’re loading up the estate with your kids and clobber or filling the passenger seats with riff-raff from the town centre to taxi them home, the Octavia is like an old friend: it won’t let you down, whatever the circumstances.

The Octavia uses the VW Group's flexible MQB platform
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Early versions are pretty leggy and show their age rather poorly, so it’s the third-generation car we’re championing here. It’s smart-looking (the post-2017 facelift particularly so), ticks the family car boxes and costs from around £3000.

From launch you had a choice of 1.2-litre and 1.4-litre petrol fours, making 104bhp and 138bhp respectively.

Both are smooth and efficient, but the 1.4 does offer more poke and is the better fit in the slightly heavier estate – and even if you’re a regular motorway user you’ll get around 40mpg out of it.

If you’re after more fuel economy then the diesels are a better pick, but we’d avoid the sluggish 1.6 TDI, despite a claimed 72mpg.

Instead go for the tank-like 148bhp 2.0 TDI: it offers brisk performance and decent refinement and frugality, and it’s quiet at idle and remains so under harsher acceleration.

The balance of performance and efficiency is impressive, and the ride and handling is competent, but don’t expect too much in the way of excitement.

If you’re looking for a dynamic edge – and a bit more oomph – then we’d direct you towards the vRS variants. Pleasingly, you have a choice of petrol and diesel, but while the oil-burner has plenty of torque and 181bhp, we’d select the 217bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol for the true sporty experience.

Economy isn’t terrible, and there are several specialists that can up the power to well above 300bhp should you wish. Four-wheel drive could be added as an option, but these are in shorter supply in the classifieds.

If you want your Octavia to be a year-round warrior that’s as comfortable on the road as it is barrelling down a gravel track, there’s the four-wheel-drive Scout.

Its raised suspension, plastic bumpers and underbody protection give it a rugged aesthetic, and its mix of genuine off-road dynamics, comfort and refinement make it a solid choice.

You can choose between a six-speed manual or a DSG dual-clutch auto from the Volkswagen Group parts bin: both are smooth and easy to get along with, so really it will come down to personal preference. 

VW Group hardware abounds: the Octavia sits on the MQB platform, but it has a slightly bigger wheelbase than the technically related Volkswagen Golf.

The Octavia’s cabin itself is both roomy and spacious, and both the estate and hatchback models trumped rivals on boot space, with the former offering up to 610 litres of capacity and the hatchback an impressive 590 litres.

Inside, the cabin is simple and straightforward with clear controls and decent materials. There are some signs of austerity lower down with some scratchier plastics, and if you’re after more quality and better technology, the facelifted version is the one to go for.

Try to find a later car with the 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system if you can – it’s the same as the one in the Mk7.5 Golf and it’s graphically strong and easy to use.

Other than that, you needn’t worry too much about trim levels, because this isn’t a showy car for bragging rights in a supermarket or pub car park.

The Octavia is a people’s car through and through, and anyone looking for a comfortable, hassle-free family car could do little better.

RELIABILITY

Is the Skoda Octavia reliable?

In What Car's Reliability Survey, the Octavia finished in first place in the family car class, with an overall score of 99.3%. This mightily impressive result put the Octavia above the Audi A, BMW 1 Series, Ford Focus and the Toyota Corolla. 

You shouldn't face any major issues with the Octavia, thanks to its high build quality and robustness. Indeed, it does suffer from a number of issues (see below) but these are easy to detect and resolve. 

Water Pump: Look out for pools of coolant underneath the car. This could be down to a premature water pump failure, which is a common fault on the third-generation EA888 engine.

High engine temperatures, an engine warning light or a whining from the engine bay are all signs of accelerated wear. A replacement costs around £350-£500.

Gearbox: The DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox is generally a smooth operator, but be wary of any jerky shifts if you’re road testing a high-mileage example.

If you’re buying a remapped car, check that the clutch has been upgraded for a more robust item: the standard-fit clutch struggles to handle big increases in power output.

Diesel Particulate Filter: Those who only cover short distances should opt for a petrol: diesels can suffer from DPF issues, which tend to relate to the DPF sensor rather than the DPF itself.

Body: We’d have a good look at the bumpers and the underside of any car, but cast a closer eye over a Scout model, which may have seen use on unmade roads.

Be wary of later cars with a panoramic sunroof, because these are prone to leaks. Check the headliner and history of the car to see if it has been replaced.

An owner’s view

Darren Doo: “I’ve owned my 2015 petrol vRS for around two and a half years, and it now has just over 105,000 miles on the clock. I initially wanted an estate but ended up with the hatch because the boot space isn’t much different. I’ve modified it subtly during my ownership: it’s been remapped to 326bhp and has a Maxton Design bodykit fitted. I had to upgrade the clutch as a result of the power increase, and I changed the expansion tank because mine had a silica bag, which is prone to bursting and ruining the heater matrix. Overall, it’s a fast and comfortable car, and even with the remap it will do 42mpg.”

Also worth knowing

Four-wheel-drive, Scout and vRS models are best for towing, with the latter capable of hauling up to 2000kg, which makes it ideal if you’re a caravan owner.

Early Octavias were available in S, SE and Elegance trims. The latter was renamed SE L, and the Laurin & Klement trim joined as the range-topping variant.

As part of the Octavia’s facelift in 2017, the engine line-up was tweaked slightly: the 1.2-litre TSI was dropped for a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, and the petrol-engined vRS model was given an additional 10bhp, for a peak output of 227bhp.

DESIGN & STYLING

Skoda Octavia rear

If the letters ‘MQB’ weren’t already part of your automotive lexicon, the Skoda Octavia was yet another reminder why they should be. 

The Volkswagen Group’s modular platform underpinned a large number of models across the various brands. The key to that breadth of application was flexibility, evidenced here by the fact that the Octavia’s wheelbase was a full 50mm longer than that of the Volkswagen Golf and 108mm longer than its predecessor’s. 

The effect was a dramatic enhancement of rear legroom, far-flung C-pillars and a 90mm addition to the previous car’s total length (18mm is concealed in a shorter front overhang). 

What the bigger body didn't do, impressively, was add to the second-generation car’s kerb weight. Better selection of materials – not least the greater use of high-tensile steel in the platform – and lighter components meant that Skoda claimed as much as a 102kg weight saving over the previous Octavia. 

Our scales recorded a 110kg difference between the maker’s quote and reality, which suggested that equipment spec had a significant impact on the final figure. 

Despite also growing in height and width, the repercussions for the styling were deftly handled. This remained a well proportioned car; it was anonymous, and cursed with a huge tailgate to manhandle, but it never appeared ungainly or oversized.

Under the fluff, the Octavia got a new suspension set-up — albeit one still made up of MacPherson struts at the and a torsion beam rear axle – and was offered with a choice of four engines. 

All are familiar VW Group units: the 1.0 TSI and 1.4 TSI formed the petrol line-up, while the all-important diesel options were covered by the 1.6 TDI and the 2.0 TDI range-topper. 

High-performance vRS versions got more dramatic power outputs from the 2.0 TSI and TDI engines, as well as the more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension that the regular models were denied.

There were some models which cames with four-wheel drive, including the Octavia Scout and the 2.0-litre diesel vRS.

INTERIOR

Skoda Octavia interior

Skodas have traditionally been simple, straightforward, no-nonsense cars, and they were themes that were largely continued inside the mk2 Skoda Octavia. 

We say ‘largely’, because the introduction of the Rapid, which allowed the Octavia to be pushed towards the mainstream ‘large family’ sector, meant that Skoda felt compelled to offer some smart technology options.

By and large, if you like getting more space than you expect and simple, clear controls, you’ll like what the Octavia offered. The driver’s and front passenger’s seats were large and flat but remained comfortable over distances, while generous storage cubbies abound, including places that would take a 1.5-litre water bottle.

The rear seats were similarly accommodating, and even large occupants would be able to get comfortable. Wide door openings, a broad seat base and generous headroom were all present and correct. The rear seatbacks could be folded (although they didn't leave a flat floor, which was only a mild disappointment) in front of a large boot. 

With those rear seats in place, the load space amounted to 590 litres, rising to 1590 litres with the seats folded. The big, heavy tailgate took a bit of lifting, but at least it meant there was a large opening.

The cabin’s design, meanwhile, was relatively clean and simple. The dials were crisp and additional display systems easy to read, backed up by large buttons. The facelift had also done wonders to lift the appeal of the cabin to give a added plushness and moderness to an already ergonomically pleasing cabin.

Basic Skoda Octavia models were sensibly equipped, with six trim levels to choose from - S, SE, SE-L, Laurin & Klement, Scout and vRS. 

Entry-level S models came with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear lights, tinted rear windows, advanced electronic locking differential, air conditioning and electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors as standard. Also fitted was Skoda's 6.5in touchscreen Bolero infotainment system complete with DAB radio, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. 

SE models got added niceties such as 16in alloy wheels, front foglights, cruise control, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control, while mid-range SE-L trim came with 17in alloy wheels, full LED headlights, an Alcantara and leather upholstery, front assist emergency braking, automatic lights and wipers, and the very British umbrellas under the front seats.

There was also an upgraded infotainment system complete with an 8.0in touchscreen display, sat nav and wifi hotspot.

The luxurious and range-topping Laurin & Klement trim gave the Octavia 18in alloy wheels, LED rear lights, heated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, numerous safety techonologies and a heated steering wheel and. If that wasn't enough you also got a 9.2in infotainment touchscreen display and a Canton audio system as standard too.

The rugged, off-road capable Scout got all the standard equipment as the SE trimmed Octavia, plus adaptive LED headlights, silver roof rails, tinted rear windows, a rugged looking bodykit with lots of plastic moulded fitments, a dedicated off-road mode, engine guard and underbody stone guard and heated front seats and steering wheel. 

As for the infotainment system, Skoda kitted out the Scout with its Amundsen version complete with an 8.0in touchscreen display, sat nav and an integrated wifi hotspot.

Those after a few more thrills from their Octavia could have the vRS available with either an 181bhp 2.0TDI engine and four-wheel drive, or a 227bhp 2.0TSI unit which powered the pre-facelifted vRS 230.

Regardless of which powertrain you choose the equipment level was the same - 18in alloy wheels, adaptive full LED headlights, vRS-specific foglights, an aggressive vRS bodykit, red brake calipers, sports seats, an advanced traction control system and Skoda's Amundsen infotainment system.

Opt for the vRS 245, you got the same power as a Golf GTI Performance and 19in alloy wheels, a rortier exhaust and a full Alcantara upholstery thrown into the package.

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Skoda Octavia front end

The Skoda Octavia featured a range of familiar VW Group engine and transmission options. Four powerplants were offered: a 113bhp 1.0-litre petrol, a 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol, a 113bhp 1.6-litre diesel and a range-topping 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel. 

All delivered adequate performance and were capable of 0-62mph in less than 10sec, although the larger-displacement units were more flexible and better suited to motorway cruising and cross-country driving.

TSI petrol and 2.0-litre diesel models got a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.6-litre diesel a five-speed unit.

Dual-clutch automatic gearboxes were available as well; whether you prefered the automatic or the alternative (and cheaper) manual option was primarily a matter of personal preference. The DSG gearbox worked very well in the Octavia, and went about its job quietly and unobtrusively. 

What was most notable about the Octavia's engine range, however, was the somewhat disappointing 1.6-litre diesel engine. Most buyers might consider it the sweet spot in the line-up, thanks to its high economy, low emissions and moderate punch.

While the 1.6-litre diesel was mechanically refined and perfectly functional, it was slow – more than a second slower from rest to 62mph than Skoda’s claim for it and even further separated from the current class standard. 

The first problem was a decidedly ordinary engine. In the Skoda Octavia, the 1.6-litre turbodiesel seemed quiet and flexible, but it responded sluggishly at low speeds. And then once it was pulling, you couldn't help but feel a little nonplussed by the maximum power and torque it served up.

That perceived shortage of urge was compounded by the engine's five-speed manual gearbox. Where most sub-100g/km diesels gave you a more closely stacked six-speed gearbox with which to charge their relatively modest powerplants, you were stuck with five speeds here – and every ratio in it felt that bit longer and more laboured than it should.

The end result was that the 1.6-litre diesel felt worthy and basic. You might think such things wouldn’t matter to a typical Skoda owner. And we might have agreed, if it wasn't such an abiding theme of the Octavia’s driving experience.

Only unusually laid back or undemanding drivers would be entirely satisfied with what they found under this car’s right-hand pedal – and only then if they hadn’t had experience of the class’s more sprightly offerings. The 1.6-litre diesel Octavia’s fuel economy, meanwhile, wasn't a great compensation.

If set on a diesel option, it was probably best to go for the 2.0-litre diesel. While it may have been a little harsh at higher speeds, it would return good economy and prove even more frugal than the harder-worked 1.6-litre unit.

Don't entirely discount the petrol options though: they were quiet, smooth and willing and, if you weren't covering starship mileages each year, the running costs weren't that excessive. 

The vRS diesel, which could be had with four-wheel drive, was torquey low down and pretty swift when up to speed, a real alternative contender to the Volkswagen Golf GTD and Ford Focus ST diesel ding-dong.

The petrol was obviously the purists choice and regardless of whether you opted for the standard car or the vRS 245, you were getting a free-revving turbocharged unit that could put on the same footing as the Golf GTI for character, power output and flexibility.

RIDE & HANDLING

Skoda Octavia hatch and estate

There are things Skoda Octavia drivers want and there are things they don’t want. And one of the things they don’t want, by all accounts, is a handling package honed at the Nürburgring and a teeth-jarring ride as a result. 

Instead, they want a car that steers with ease, rides with aplomb and leaves you feeling rested having driven it. True to form, that’s what they got here.

At 2.7 turns lock to lock, the Octavia steered with only modest briskness, but also with utterly predictable weight and respectable accuracy. 

It held a straight line with ease, and although a touch more positivity around the straight ahead would have helped, the best thing you could say about the steering was that it didn't really enter your consciousness.

Ditto the rest of the driving experience. Seldom was there a jolt over a rough surface or a serious cabin intrusion from a motorway expansion joint. In fact, the Octavia was a perfectly acceptable A-road and motorway companion. Noise levels were low at idle and, thanks to the lengthy gearing, stay low at higher speeds. 

It all contributed to making the Skoda a pretty tireless thing to pilot for mile after mile. But there were other family hatches that were just as comfortable as the Octavia while also managing to steer with finesse and handle with at least a hint of vigour, notably the Volkswagen Golf and Ford’s Ford Focus. 

So where did the Skoda fall on the scale? Near the bottom. Its handling was safe, predictable and tidy enough but there was little here to inspire keen drivers.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia made a decent case for itself with adequate kit levels, a high degree of practicality, low running costs and a comfortable and refined interior.

All of the engines were frugal but, predictably, many buyers will make a beeline for diesel variants. 

On paper, the SE L 1.6 TDI looked like a particularly good option with a sensible blend of kit and economy, if not the pace you might want. The lethargic acceleration, however, meant you have to be a bit frisky with the throttle to make serious progress - and that had an impact on fuel economy.

 

VERDICT

Skoda Octavia rear quarter

For its second-generation, the Octavia was the same value-added hatch that we know and rate. 

It was a bigger one, yes, but if Skoda was serious about turning this car into a Volkswagen Passat rival, it wouldn’t have made it cheaper than an equivalent Volkswagen Golf.

We'd like the Octavia to be just a bit more engaging to drive
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Nonetheless, the Octavia's practicality was outstanding, while material quality and equipment were as good as anything at the price. Factor in the Octavia's range of decent engines and low running costs, and the overall package was an appealing and sensible one, even despite its questionable post-facelift face.

Consequently, those looking for comfortable, robust, well appointed family transport could do no better.

 

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

