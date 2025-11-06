The kids have a new slang term, and it’s a rare one I approve of, because the dictionary defines it as an “adjective used approvingly to describe someone who projects a lack of concern about how others feel about their actions or opinions; or to describe a thing perceived as both bold and commendable, especially if it challenges or flouts convention in some way” – and I’m very fond of such people and things.

And if anyone or anything in the car industry is ‘based’, it’s Mazda. Who else but the Hiroshima firm would persevere with affordable sports cars; resist turbocharging its smaller petrol engines in the name of driver involvement; invent spark-compression ignition as an alternative; enter the EV era with a cork-lined, rear-hinged-doored, short-range hatchback; respond to slow sales of said EV by reviving the rotary engine to serve as a range-extending generator; or design an all-new diesel straight six a decade after Dieselgate?

Mazda’s people are mad lads, and I love them for it. Few mavericks evade convention forever, though, and lately we have seen Mazda launch loads of SUVs, develop a PHEV powertrain and even rebody a Chinese brand’s EV for European sale.

On occasion, I wondered whether Mazda was conforming wholeheartedly or with a slight reluctance or resignation. I got the latter impression when driving the early CX-60 PHEV that we had on our fleet in 2023: frankly, it felt unfinished, with its powertrain often shunting and its suspension always clattering.

So the big question here concerns how much Mazda improved things before launching this stretched, seven-seat version of that car, this here CX-80. Its engineers certainly aren’t incorrigible: they accepted the negative feedback from us and customers seriously and revised the CX-60.