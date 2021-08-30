Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N has always felt a little more relaxed than its raucous hatchback sibling. Subtle but significant differences in the software and suspension settings has given it a more rounded, mature and sophisticated character.

Now Hyundai has introduced a raft of upgrades and tweaks to both the hatchback and Fastback versions of the i30 N, including revisions to the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine to increase both power and torque to 276bhp and 289lb ft. The higher-spec Performance version remains the sole choice for UK buyers of both models.

There’s also a new gearbox: an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, which we recently sampled in the revised hatchback. In the Fastback, it’s excellently tuned to the powertrain, making well- timed changes that give easy access to the expanded output.