Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review

It hardly seems to have been on sale long enough. But Audi has already rung the changes to the second-generation RS5 Coupé.

The 2020 model adheres closely to the car it replaces, both in technical terms and driving character. The surprise is just how closely. Audi is convinced that the mechanical aspects of the three-year-old rival to the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupé are competitive enough to see it through to 2023, when it is due to be replaced by an all-new third-generation model that features a hybrid component to its downsized drivetrain. So Audi has directed its efforts here mainly at fine-tuning the RS5's exterior design in a bid to provide it with greater engine cooling efficiency, among other, aesthetic factors.

Even ardent Audi fans will need to look closely to spot the changes. They’re there, though – such as a lightly reworked front bumper with subtly reshaped outer air intakes and a trio of vents above a lightly reworked grille, a treatment Audi says was inspired by the original Quattro launched in 1984, no less. There are also new-look daytime running lights, which feature a six-part design for a more distinctive appearance.

The rear is distinguished by reworked tail-light graphics similar to those used up front and a reshaped bumper featuring a revised diffuser element. Buyers can choose between three different 20in wheel designs as well as two new colours – Turbo Blue and Tango Red.

Inside, the new RS5 Coupé retains the same excellent interior as its predecessor. It has been further enhanced by the adoption of a new operating system for the infotainment, with touchscreen operation in place of the rotary controller that had been used up to now. It uses Audi’s MMI touch-response technology and comes with an optional Navigation Plus package that, like the digital instruments, features Audi Sport-specific graphics for a variety of data.