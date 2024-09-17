Audi E-tron GT review

From £107,730

Updated electric four-door is almost entirely new underneath, but is the recipe actually improved?

Sitting serenely at 185kph in the outside lane of a glass-smooth autobahn, it occurs to me that the newly updated Audi E-tron GT might be the most invincible-feeling car on sale, at least before you get into the realm of Unimogs and literal near-indestructibility.

The original E-tron GT, only recently retired, had a likeable sense of unflappability to it but not to this extent. That said, you might look at its replacement here and wonder what exactly has changed. Aside from the bumpers, not a single exterior panel has been updated. The expansive, peaceful cabin of Audi’s electric flagship is fundamentally unaltered too, although there are now many, many more trim and personalisation options, including eucalyptus wood for the dashboard.

However, underneath the fat-hipped, long-snouted body, this is, in the words of erstwhile Quattro chief Stephan Reil, who now leads Audi’s R&D division, “almost a completely new car”. Right now, there’s no reason to doubt that: the Mk2 feels freakishly advanced. Let's find out why that is.

DESIGN & STYLING

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 02 front tracking

So what are these changes, which need to justify a hike in base price from just over £85k in 2021 to the thick end of £110k now?

Foremost among them is an upgraded, 105kWh battery pack, which weighs 9kg less than before (at 625kg it still isn’t light) but has 12% more capacity and gives the Mk2 374 miles of claimed range.

This ought to address at least in part the old E-tron GT’s most glaring weakness, which was that its effective motorway range of around 240 miles couldn’t hope to cash the continent-crushing cheque written by either the look of the thing or the name itself. The new car should go meaningfully farther in the real world.

The maximum charging speed has also increased, from 270kW to 320kW, although engineers say the real improvement is the way the Mk2 will sustain near-300kW speeds for longer. The old 93kWh battery apparently needed to be inside a 5deg C window in order to charge optimally; the new one is more versatile. It will in theory gain 175 miles in just 10 minutes.   

Then there’s power: there’s rather a lot more of it now, to the extent that even the base model tested here feels quicker point-to-point than an RS6 Avant. Whereas the Mk1 made 469bhp in its meekest guise and 637bhp in brain-out RS form, for the Mk2 the stakes start at 671bhp in the S E-tron GT, rising to 845bhp in the RS and 912bhp in the 2.5-sec-to-62mph RS Performance. 

I know, it all sounds crackers. But power is relatively cheap in the electric age. Audi hasn’t even had to upgrade the two-speed gearbox on the back axle, and the 236bhp front motor is unchanged in hard terms. The rear motor is new, however. With an axial length of 192mm and a diameter of 230mm, it’s not only responsible for the Mk2’s colossal uplift in power but is also more compact and around 30kg lighter than its predecessor.

INTERIOR

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 09 dash

The basic layout of the GT hasn't much changed. All the major controls are left where they where in the pre-facelift model, and there remains the same expansive, curved dashboard and high-ish window lines that create an ambience that's halfway between trad super-saloon and proper sports coupe.

It's a lovely space, and the enormous panoramic roof now uses polymer-dispersed liquid crystals, so can change from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button. 

A more questionable update is to the slim steering rim, which is now squared off at the top and bottom. This is still a pleasingly classic wheel in its overall size – it's a little larger in diameter than that of the Porsche Taycan, the Audi's sister car – and twirling it is effortless, but the angles won't be for everyone.

We're also unconvinced by the new control panels on the spokes. There's plenty of functionality here, but the proper buttons of the old car were nicer to use.

Elsewhere, the graphics of the virtual cockpit and sensibly sized central touchscreen have been tweaked to keep them looking fresh, and there's now a huge level of customisation available, with Audi evidently taking a leaf out of the Porsche playbook. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 03 rear tracking

When we said that even the base S E-Tron GT seen here feels faster than an RS6 Avant, we meant it. With 671bhp on tap this is an extraorindarily quick car, and one of course with that EV-typically immediacy in the delivery of torque.

Interestingly, the RS Performance model has a dedicated mode in which propulsive force is doled out with even more precision, and a little extra shape in the delivery, but the standard car doesn't suffer for not having this feature – it's easy to summon exactly the amount of acceleration you want, when you want it.

Working away behind the scenes is the same two-speed rear gearbox as before. It generally engages second gear when pulling away, for maximum smoothness, though if you engage Dynamic mode you can still hear it dropping into first. It's a little quirk of the E-Tron GT and adds a bit of mechanical engagement.

Elsewhere, brake pedal feel is much improved, a fact made all the more impressive given the amount of regen energy that’s created before the caliper gets involved has also increased dramatically, from 290kW to close to 400kW. 

 

RIDE & HANDLING

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 02 front tracking

Yet the source of the Mk2’s newfound sense of invincibility isn’t about performance. The powertrain’s instant, gloss-smooth and perfectly precise dispensation of torque doesn’t hurt, of course, and neither does fine visibility and the excellent, broadly adjustable pseudo-bucket seats. But the real difference is made by the new active suspension, which Audi and Porsche began developing together in 2018.

It’s not as complex as the system on the Ferrari Purosangue (in which each damper rod is in effect driven by its own gear assembly) and instead uses an electronic actuator to vary the pressure of the hydraulic fluid flowing in and out of each damper. 

You first notice it when you open the door and the whole body lifts 70mm or so to ease ingress. This does look ridiculous, and you can turn it off. But there’s nothing ridiculous about how the system works on the move, and it avoids the cartoonishly exaggerated effects of Mercedes’ old Magic Body Control. 

In terms of bald numbers, the system can counteract roll by up to 2deg by tilting the body slightly into bends, while in straight-line terms it can mitigate pitch and squat with up to 25mm of upward suspension travel on either axle. In truth, you don’t notice either event much, but you are very aware of the sublime ride quality. 

Take it as read that the long-wave stuff is dealt with beautifully: this four-door GT prefers uncanny flatness to float, but the result is Mercedes S-Class good. Note also that at parking speeds, it will drop a 21in wheel off a kerb with barely a ripple. But the real magic is in how it laps up sunken patches of road surface, potholes and odd crests at speed, and so on. It never feels close to being outwitted.

An added benefit of the active system is that with the outer struts activated, the steering, which has been sped up just a touch, is more responsive and resolute through its first few degrees.

Meanwhile, traction is excellent, even in the wet, and while the car can quite neatly flick its tail out, it's unlikely do to so if that isn't your express intention. In fact, if the TC/ESP isn't at least peeled back to the midway setting, it's damn near impossible for the car to get even slightly out of shape, no matter how hard you boot it. The thing just grips and goes. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking

Unsurprisingly the E-Tron GT has become more expensive, and perhaps conspicuously so, given the discounted rates at which the original car has recently been offered, even with delivery miles. The range now starts at nearly £110,000 for the S Black Edition, rising to more than £160,000 for the RS Performance with the highest level of optional equipment.

By comparision, the Taycan range start at £85,600, albeit for the purely rear-driven, considerably less powerful entry-level model. In terms of performance 671bhp S E-Tron GT very neatly (and of course deliberately) splits the difference between the £96,000 Taycan 4S and the £134,000 Taycan Turbo. As for the Lotus Emeya, in general the Audi is priced a little higher, but they are quite closely matched.

Alas, there is a caveat here: in the UK, the active suspension is available only on Vorsprung-spec cars, with anything less getting an updated version of the old's car adaptive air suspension. Even in entry-level S E-Tron GT guise, Vorpsrung trim is priced at £130,30, though you do also get the rear-axle steering that so usefully trims the car's turning circle, and a host of other extras. 

It's a shame, because in Germany buyers have more flexibility. Over there a basic S E-Tron GT fitted with the active suspension (7000 euros) and accoustic glazing (690 euros) can be ordered, and would be just the ticket. 

VERDICT

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 15 front static

And that, for now, is our first taste of this car, it being clear that the new chassis hardware moves the E-tron GT concept on somewhat. This is what a fast Audi EV should be.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane
Title: Deputy road test editor

