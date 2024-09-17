Yet the source of the Mk2’s newfound sense of invincibility isn’t about performance. The powertrain’s instant, gloss-smooth and perfectly precise dispensation of torque doesn’t hurt, of course, and neither does fine visibility and the excellent, broadly adjustable pseudo-bucket seats. But the real difference is made by the new active suspension, which Audi and Porsche began developing together in 2018.

It’s not as complex as the system on the Ferrari Purosangue (in which each damper rod is in effect driven by its own gear assembly) and instead uses an electronic actuator to vary the pressure of the hydraulic fluid flowing in and out of each damper.

You first notice it when you open the door and the whole body lifts 70mm or so to ease ingress. This does look ridiculous, and you can turn it off. But there’s nothing ridiculous about how the system works on the move, and it avoids the cartoonishly exaggerated effects of Mercedes’ old Magic Body Control.

In terms of bald numbers, the system can counteract roll by up to 2deg by tilting the body slightly into bends, while in straight-line terms it can mitigate pitch and squat with up to 25mm of upward suspension travel on either axle. In truth, you don’t notice either event much, but you are very aware of the sublime ride quality.

Take it as read that the long-wave stuff is dealt with beautifully: this four-door GT prefers uncanny flatness to float, but the result is Mercedes S-Class good. Note also that at parking speeds, it will drop a 21in wheel off a kerb with barely a ripple. But the real magic is in how it laps up sunken patches of road surface, potholes and odd crests at speed, and so on. It never feels close to being outwitted.

An added benefit of the active system is that with the outer struts activated, the steering, which has been sped up just a touch, is more responsive and resolute through its first few degrees.

Meanwhile, traction is excellent, even in the wet, and while the car can quite neatly flick its tail out, it's unlikely do to so if that isn't your express intention. In fact, if the TC/ESP isn't at least peeled back to the midway setting, it's damn near impossible for the car to get even slightly out of shape, no matter how hard you boot it. The thing just grips and goes.