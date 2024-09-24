Of course, the GT is more than just an RS6 with a sticker set – although it is a pretty good sticker set, evoking the Audi 90 Quattro GTO from 1989 that raced in the American IMSA sports car championship. You can have it in black or grey, but you’d be missing the point.

It came about as a project for the apprentices at Audi's Neckarsulm plant. Twelve of them in bodywork, mechanics and tooling worked on the RS6 GTO project for six months with the support of Audi Design. The concept was revealed in 2020, and the RS6 GT is effectively the production version of it.

The other obvious change from the regular RS6 is the wheels, the design of which harks back to the wheels you got on Audi S models in the 1990s and early 2000s, such as the 8L Audi S3 – although the ones on the RS6 GT are much bigger, at 21in, and much more aggressively dished than those on the older cars.

More visual tweaks come in the form of a new splitter and a gloss black treatment for the front grilles, making the car look even wider, as well as a carbonfibre bonnet and carbonfibre front wings. Those have big air outlets behind the front wheels which gather all sorts of debris, completing the race car act. There’s a different rear spoiler with a central spar too.

RS6 GTs go through a special build process, being taken off the normal Neckarsulm production line part-finished and transported to Böllinger Höfe (where Audi assembles the E-tron GT and used to make the R8) to be transformed into a GT by just seven specially trained employees.