The Audi Q8 E-tron is not quite the car you think it should be. No, it's not an electric version of the Audi Q8, rather a new name for the the Audi E-tron SUV that arrived in 2018 as Audi’s first proper EV.
It made headlines with its impressive 150kW peak charging rate, but even then the range was nothing to write home about. The transition to the Q8 E-tron in 2022 brought some substantial upgrades.
The name change brought the flagship Audi EV's nomenclature in line with the smaller Audi Q4 E-tron and Audi Q6 E-tron and the now-abandoned strategy to use even numbers for EVs and odd numbers for ICE cars.