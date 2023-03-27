There are some visual tweaks over the previous E-tron SUV, including new alloy wheel designs and redesigned bumpers and grilles, but the big news is to be found under the skin. Five years of advances in battery energy density have enabled Audi to increase the usable capacities of the battery packs from 71kWh to 89kWh (in the entry-level 50 variant) and from 89kWh to 106kWh (in the 55 and the sporty Audi SQ8 E-tron). Meanwhile, more advanced motors and a reduced drag coefficient have improved the energy efficiency.

To top off the upgrades, there’s faster steering, retuned suspension (as before, all variants ride on air springs) and cleverer stability control and traction control.

At the same time, the sporty E-tron S has become the SQ8 E-tron. This 496bhp electric SUV retains its distinctive tri-motor layout (one at the front and two at the back), which allows it to do true torque vectoring. As such, it can send up to 162lb ft more torque to one wheel than the other, thus actively rotating itself through the corner.

As before, the Q8 E-tron is an understatedly handsome and well-proportioned car, and is available as both a standard SUV and a slope-roofed Sportback, which we think doesn’t suffer the ungainliness of some SUV-coupés.