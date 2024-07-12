Anyone stepping out of the relatively minimalist cabin of the previous A3 and into this new one will be in for a shock, albeit mostly a pleasant one. There is a wider variety of materials and a dashboard that is, to a degree, split in two, with a more driver-focused design.

Audi acknowledges that this generation of A3 has been criticised since its 2020 launch for the finish and design of its interior, and the priority for its mid-life update was to give the cabin a quality and charisma boost. So there are now illuminated door panels (30 colours available), redesigned air vents with optional chrome surrounds, a smaller gearshifter and a raft of new upmarket materials and colour schemes.

Plus, the infotainment runs the latest generation of Audi’s software – giving access to in-built apps, 5G data connectivity and various paid-for functions on demand – and the standard kit list has been extended to include a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and comfort air-con.

The result is a cabin environment that straddles the contentious digital-physical divide to great effect. The touchscreen – nicely integrated and unobtrusive – has crisp graphics and swift processing speeds, with its menus laid out sensibly, and easy access to the functions you’ll want to use on the move. But it’s far from omnipotent, with the A3 retaining a healthy smattering of physical toggles, switches and buttons across the dashboard, console and steering wheel - each sensibly placed and with a satisfying tactility about it.

Top marks too for the ADAS integration: you only need to press one physical button to bring up the electronic driver aids, so turning off the speed limit and lane keeping bongs is the work of five seconds and doesn't distract you any more than it absolutely needs to.

As in other smaller models in the Audi range, there isn’t a secondary touchscreen for the climate control settings. Instead, there’s a small cluster in the lower section of the dashboard with easy-to-reach physical buttons that make frequent adjustments possible without glancing away from the road. This is the preferable set-up in our opinion.

Aside from that, and as there was before this facelift, there’s 6mm more elbow room in the front than the pre-2020 car, and 3mm more in the rear, thanks to an increase in the car’s width. A 7mm increase in front head room and 2mm more shoulder room are also welcome, if small, improvements.

The boot capacity of the A3 Sportback remains the same as in the previous generation, at 380 litres, and this increases to 1200 litres when the rear seats are folded forward.