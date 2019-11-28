Vauxhall Mokka X taken off sale with replacement a year away

Vauxhall has confirmed it is no longer taking orders for the Mokka X, after seven years on sale and more than 200,000 examples shifted in the UK alone.

Although the Nissan Juke rival is still seemingly available to configure on the brand’s website, production actually ended in June. A Vauxhall spokesperson claims that the only orders taken will be for existing dealer stock, which is now running low.

A statement confirmed that an all-new Mokka X, to be 'fully electrified', will go on sale in 2020. However, Autocar understands that examples won’t actually arrive for UK customers until the start of 2021. The new compact SUV is expected to be shown in petrol, diesel and electric form at the same time, likely at the Geneva motor show in March, but sales won’t commence until towards the end of the year.

The Mokka X, just outside the UK’s top-ten sellers for 2018, is by far Vauxhall’s oldest model on sale, despite a refresh in which 'X' was added to the name in 2016. The car’s platform and powertrains date from well before Opel and Vauxhall were taken under the wing of the PSA Group.

This means the Astra and Insignia Grand Sport are now the last models on sale to be developed solely by former owner General Motors (GM). The Astra has just received a facelift but doesn’t make use of PSA engines, with the company instead choosing to finish the half-done development of new GM units.

