London's Ultra Low Emission Zone: what you need to know

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) came into force last year, affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles driving through the capital – and other cities, including Birmingham, Manchester and Oxford, are set to follow.
The new scheme, which was introduced by London mayor Sadiq Khan as a way to improve air quality for millions of Londoners, will charge older, more polluting vehicles to enter the city centre. It replaces the T-Charge, which began in 2017.
If you regularly drive through London or are simply planning a visit, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the ULEZ and whether your car is affected.
How does the ULEZ work?
Initially, the ULEZ comprises the area already covered by the Congestion Charge. The boundary will then be expanded in October 2021 to include the entire area inside the North Circular and South Circular roads.
Road signs at every entry point along the boundary will indicate the start of the ULEZ, and they will sit alongside or below existing Congestion Charge signs. You can see a map of the zone below or use the Transport for London (TfL) postcode checker to see if your destination falls inside the ULEZ.
The zone is policed by numberplate recognition cameras that detect vehicles as they enter and exit the zone. Each car is checked against a database to see whether it's emissions standards-compliant and therefore required to pay a fee.
Join the debate
xxxx
I've a better idea
After reading about the latest scandal ban BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, Vag.. in fact pretty much anything from the 'superior' engineered EU backed German car brands.
Peter Cavellini
Not just German.
I’m prepared to stick my neck and say that this practice is more prevalent Globally than you think.
Mikey C
My 2002 petrol Focus passes,
My 2002 petrol Focus passes, it's worth using the TfL checker as many cars were Euro IV compliant well before 2006
mgbv8man
Too much politics
Seems like a good thing to have cleaner air so I was shocked that my 2001 Volvo with its 2.5 turbo petrol and 281000 miles is exempt from a charge. Its a lovley reliable old boat but I doubt it's very good for the air quality
it shouts of political headlines to me. 'look what we're doing' when in reality their not doing alot
armstrm
mgbv8man wrote:
On the opposite end of the spectrum, I have a 2012 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI which just went for its MOT and it got an advisory to say that its exhaust is too clean as all the readings on the emissions tester came out at 0.00% However as it is only certified to Euro 5 standards it is deemed too dirty for London. It is crazy that a vehicle like that should be priced out of London.
LP in Brighton
Toyota Prius Mk1 doesn't
Some irony that the first generation Toyota Prius does not meet Euro 4 - but the original Honda Insight does.
marshydeluxe
Honda S2000
I love how my 2003 S2000 is exempt from ULEZ but my collegues 2009 BMW 520d isn't. Not that I'll be driving into work in it ever, lack of parking in Covent Garden ensures that.
Mikey C
It's really a "stop old
It's really a "stop old diesels driving in London" tax...
scotty5
It's the economy stupid.
What about those Airbus's and Boeings that fly a few thousand feet overhead - will they have to pay too or don't they contribute to harmful emissions?
Will HRH have to pay for her fleet of cars?
Will the government ministers have to pay for theirs (or to be more exact, ours)?
Will the people of Sunderland be compensated £11.50 per day for having to put up with that pollution generated by building new Leaf's?
If they're really serious about reducing emissions then just ban cars altogether. Simples.
Bazzer
Autocar behind the news, again!
"Germany’s car giants could be hit with multi-billion-euro fines after EU regulators said they colluded to block the development and introduction of clean air technology. The European Commission has told BMW, Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler and Volkswagen Group that it believes they worked together to delay systems to reduce emissions from petrol and diesel cars. The development risks a fresh scandal for the automotive industry."
Hello Autocar!!!
Pages
Add your comment