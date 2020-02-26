New Volkswagen Golf GTD is 197bhp 'endurance athlete'

Hot hatch gains grunty new 2.0-litre TDI engine with extra 16bhp; has a claimed range of more than 500 miles
James Attwood, digital editor
26 February 2020

The new Volkswagen Golf GTD has been given a major power hike, yet the revamped diesel powertrain is claimed to be one of the cleanest of its type.

First launched in 1984, the GTD is conceived as the long-range ‘endurance athlete’ of Volkswagen's hot hatch family. This latest version of the Mk8 Golf features styling updates to match the new versions of the GTI and GTE and has a claimed range of more than 500 miles.

It's powered by a new version of Volkswagen’s EA288 Evo four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which has been tuned for 197bhp, up from 181bhp in the previous GTD, and 295lb ft of torque.

The revamped engine uses two selective catalytic reduction filters with dual AdBlue injection. Volkswagen claims the system “greatly reduces” NOx emissions over the previous model, although it has yet to give full emissions figures.

Unlike the the GTI, the GTD is offered with only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It uses the same suspension set-up, with McPherson struts up front and a multi-link system at the rear. It also features Volkswagen's new Vehicle Dynamics Manager system, which controls both the electric differential (XDS) and the adaptive dampers (Dynamic Chassis Control).

The GTD sits 15mm lower to the ground than the standard Golf, plus it features a front axle differential lock and sound actuator. Like all other Mk8 Golf variants, it will be offered only in five-door form.

The GTD’s exterior and interior design tweaks mirror those of the GTI and GTE. All three feature a restyled front grille, a large honeycomb-patterned air intake, a diffuser and a roof spoiler. The GTD also gains a silver light bar across its grille.

The GTD badging is now all in silver (it's red for the GTI and blue for the GTE), and the car sits on 18in or 19in alloy wheels. The diesel also gains red-painted brake calipers, like the GTI.

As with the regular Mk8 Golf, the interior largely is largely devoid of physical controls, with many functions being moved onto a large 10.25in digital instrument display (which features GTD-only silver display options) and a 10in infotainment touchscreen. It also gains a new sports steering wheel with capacitive touch controls.

Notably, the GTD also gains its own version of the GTI’s famed tartan seat fabric, using grey highlighting on the pattern rather than red.

The GTD is due to go on sale in the summer, with deliveries beginning in the autumn. UK prices are yet to be finalised, but expect an increase from the £24,842 starting price of the previous model.

