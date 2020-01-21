James Ruppert: The most likely future bangers of the modern era

Are we at peak banger yet? I really don’t think we have ever had it so good when it comes to cheap, practical and mostly fixable motors. Then reader Bob asked: “Do you think that in the next 10 years we are going to have cars with next to no rust but knackered electronics that are too expensive to fix?”

We have been here many times before. I did think that an old BMW 7 Series was pushing the reliability envelope until I bought Shed 7. It could be done, but not so sure whether any modern motors make sense as bangers. They don’t build them any more, do they?

A Dacia is supposed to be the contemporary value-for-money new car that converts into a cheap and cheerful used buy, but I think it may be a case of diminishing returns when a vehicle that is built down to a price enters its second life. Anyway, how about one of those 2013 Dacia Sanderos, in posh Laureate trim and powered by a sub-one-litre petrol engine that attracts a reasonable £30 road tax and should return over 50mpg? All this for just £1995, which is pretty good value and reflects the above-average 87,000 miles it’s wearing. Being just a Renault, it should be cheap to fix, and they have become much more reliable anyway over the years. That’s banger enough for me.