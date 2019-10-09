New 2021 Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time

Low-cost supermini is preparing to move into a new generation, and the first spy shots have now emerged
9 October 2019

Dacia's original value champion, the Sandero, is preparing to move into its next generation, and the first testing shots of the new model have now emerged.

The small hatchback has been on sale with relatively minor changes since 2012, yet it enjoyed its best year of sales across Europe in 2018. The Renault-owned brand has been in no hurry to renew it, but it’s expected that the new model will be unveiled late next year ahead of sales commencing in 2021.

Although it's wearing heavy disguise and in prototype form, we can see that the new car doesn’t revolutionise the Sandero formula. However, we can see that the shape has moved on a bit, with a clamshell bonnet, a curvier front end, a wider stance and detail upgrades, including modern door handles to replace the current top-hinged items. A pronounced rising beltline can also be seen in the side profile.

What will underpin the next Sandero has yet to be confirmed. The current model sits on an ageing Renault-Nissan Alliance platform that has been around since 2002 – as does the current Duster, which was launched last year. Renault plans to have 80% of its Group models on the new compact CMF-B platform - premiered by the new Clio - by 2022.

Our Verdict

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

The Sandero represents basic motoring done well, for those who really want it

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Whether Dacia can adapt a cheaper-to-build version of this platform for the Sandero remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely that the old underpinnings can be extended once more. Either way, given the increasingly tight margins of sub-£10,000 cars, it’s probable that the new Sandero won’t be as affordable as its predecessor.

Expect it to retain a utilitarian approach, however, with entry-level variants featuring few creature comforts but higher-end models adopting some of the new tech seen on the Duster. The question mark over the platform makes any speculation on engines difficult, however.

Read more:

Dacia Duster is Europe's best-selling SUV

Dacia Sandero road trip: 1500 miles from Tangier to Twickenham

Dacia Sandero review 

Join the debate

Comments
3

eseaton

9 October 2019

Not even the spammers can be bothered to spam this one.

leh32122

9 October 2019

Start making more money weekly. This is a valuable part time work foreveryone. The best part work from comfort of your house and get paidfrom $100-$2k each week.Start today and have your first cash at theend of this week. I work through this link, go to tech tab for work detail.......

 

-------->>>>> http://MaxCareer7.Com

leh32122

9 October 2019

Start making more money weekly. This is a valuable part time work foreveryone. The best part work from comfort of your house and get paidfrom $100-$2k each week.Start today and have your first cash at theend of this week. I work through this link, go to tech tab for work detail.......

 

-------->>>>> MaxCareer7.Com

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week