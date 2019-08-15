New engine raises Dacia Duster prices by £1000

Dacia has raised the pricing of its Duster SUV following the addition of a new entry-level petrol engine.

The new engine is available on Dusters equipped with Access, Essential and Comfort trim, with prices ranging from £10,995 to £13,995. This marks a £1000 increase over the Duster’s previous £9995 entry price.

The turbocharged three-cylinder TCe 100 unit replaces the 1.6-litre SCe 115 engine with less power, at 99bhp, but improved emissions. CO2 output is down 18% at 126g/km and fuel efficiency has been improved from 40.9-43.5mpg to 48.7-49.5mpg.

Torque output is improved as well, with the TCe 100 producing 192lb ft, 66% more than the SCe unit’s 115lb ft. Acceleration and top speed are slightly reduced, though, with the TCe capable of 0-62mph in 12.5sec and a top speed of 104mph.

Dacia claims the TCe 100, also found in the new Renault Clio, is lighter and more compact than the engine it replaces. Mechanical improvements include an electronically controlled turbocharger wastegate, a redesigned exhaust manifold, twin variable valve timing and bore spray coating.