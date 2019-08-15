New engine raises Dacia Duster prices by £1000

New three-cylinder petrol unit brings improved fuel economy and torque but pushes entry price to £10,995
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
15 August 2019

Dacia has raised the pricing of its Duster SUV following the addition of a new entry-level petrol engine. 

The new engine is available on Dusters equipped with Access, Essential and Comfort trim, with prices ranging from £10,995 to £13,995. This marks a £1000 increase over the Duster’s previous £9995 entry price.

The turbocharged three-cylinder TCe 100 unit replaces the 1.6-litre SCe 115 engine with less power, at 99bhp, but improved emissions. CO2 output is down 18% at 126g/km and  fuel efficiency has been improved from 40.9-43.5mpg to 48.7-49.5mpg.

Torque output is improved as well, with the TCe 100 producing 192lb ft, 66% more than the SCe unit’s 115lb ft. Acceleration and top speed are slightly reduced, though, with the TCe capable of 0-62mph in 12.5sec and a top speed of 104mph. 

Dacia claims the TCe 100, also found in the new Renault Clio, is lighter and more compact than the engine it replaces. Mechanical improvements include an electronically controlled turbocharger wastegate, a redesigned exhaust manifold, twin variable valve timing and bore spray coating. 

Our Verdict

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Dacia has sold nearly 10,000 Dusters so far this year, an 89% increase compared with the same period in 2018. 

Even with the newly increased prices, the Duster remains the UK’s cheapest mainstream SUV, with MG’s rival ZS available from £12,495.

Read more

Dacia Duster review

Meet the injured armed forces team taking on the desert in Dacia Dusters

Dacia Duster 2019 long-term review​

Join the debate

Comments
1

Will86

15 August 2019

192Nm might be more realistic, so 141lb ft. The TCe 100 seems like a sensible addition to the range as the low down torque will be welcome. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week