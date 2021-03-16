BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: James Ruppert: Capable Land Rover alternatives for less than £4000
UP NEXT
New Electric Vehicle Association opens to members in England

James Ruppert: Capable Land Rover alternatives for less than £4000

Which small 4x4 should replace a troublesome Freelander?
News
4 mins read
16 March 2021

Recently I received a panicky message from a mate. I quote: “My Land Rover Freelander, which has done about 130,000 miles, looks like it’s about to give up the ghost. It keeps losing power and, having just spent £450 on it at the garage getting the problem fixed only to have it resurface again today, I am thinking: ‘Is this the moment I decide to stop pouring good money after bad?’” It’s my job, then, to suggest suitable alternative banger-price small 4x4s.

First of all, I pointed him in the direction of the Kia Sportage, which I’ve always had plenty of time for. It isn’t hardcore, but it’s fine on the road. I found a 2006 2.0 XS petrol model with 102,000 miles; it seemed very tidy, and all for £2390. It must have been good indeed, because by the time my mate got around to contacting the seller, it had been sold.

I found another Kia in the shape of the Sorento, which is a bigger and rather tougher beast. This was also a 2006 car, which meant that it had a full upgrade and, being a 3.5 V6 XT model, permanent four-wheel drive. With 92,000 miles on the clock, it was quite possibly a 4x4 too far, despite costing a tempting £1995.

Something a bit more handily sized would be the off-road order of the day, so one of those super estates from Subaru. The Forester is a perky thing, and I found a 2007 2.5 XT petrol with 110,000 miles, a full service history and a recent cambelt change up for £3490. That seemed to go down well with my mate as a serious contender, although the running costs, even without breakdowns, might eclipse those of the Freelander.

A more conventional alternative to an exotic Subaru would be a Chevrolet. Well, a Vauxhall Antara with Chevrolet badges, anyway. The Captiva’s third row of seats may be useless, but its part-time four-wheel drive is all my mate needs. What’s more, the one that I found was up for £2400 – very reasonable for a 2010 2.0 Di LTX with just 65,000 miles. It also had an MOT with no advisories, so it was definitely a contender.

Going to the proper banger end of the spectrum meant going fairly ancient: a 2001 Toyota RAV4 with the reliable 1.8-litre VVT petrol engine in funky three-door format for less than £1500 with just over 106,000 miles. It might need more doors, but it’s better-looking than most modern 4x4s and simpler and cheaper to live with. Indeed, I went and found plenty of multi-door alternatives.

Then there was also a handful of Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.6 SE 4x4s from 2004 for less than £1400, but these aren’t particularly sophisticated.

Meanwhile, my mate’s Freelander remains a dead 4x4 driving…

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLB35 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Premium Plus 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Kia Sportage
Kia’s well priced compact soft-roader has been given attention-seeking looks

Kia Sportage 2010-2016

The Kia Sportage is more SUV than hatchback, with family appeal and value to commend it

Read our review
Back to top

Land Rover Series 3: Removing the spare wheel from the bonnet turned out to be a jolly good idea. Indeed, putting the idea out there a few weeks ago led to all sorts of encouragement. Some readers even know people who have been swallowed by a Land Rover bonnet; they lived to tell the tale but did have a bit of a headache for a while. So off came the wheel. A rusty padlock, a couple of bolts and galvanised pegs held it in place. It left an impression of the tyre that I will have to deal with. The next job is relocating it. There’s a bracket on the seat bulkhead, but I’ll have to adapt it to fit. Meanwhile, lifting the lid on the Lorry has never been easier.

Reader's ride

Jaguar XKR: Stuart is back with his Jaguars that raise money for good causes, and he’s very welcome: “You’re probably fed up with me sending photos of my XKs, but I thought you might be interested in my Grantley-bodied XKR. I’ve had it nearly two years; it has done just over 65,000 miles and goes like stink. As you can see, it has had a front and rear conversion with an F-Type appearance, plus side skirts and wheel spacers. Sheffield Prestige have been good enough to sponsor me; they’re great chaps. When I bought the car, it was black, but it had a full respray before being wrapped.” To find out more, visit tinyurl.com/sherwoodjaguar.

Readers' questions

Advertisement
Back to top

Question: Should I be worried about the roll-out of E10 petrol this year? I cover lots of miles but can’t afford anything too new. Monica Regan, Hove

Answer: In a word, no. From 2011, it became a legal requirement for new cars to be capable of running on fuel containing 10% ethanol, so you can pick up a leggy compatible car for a couple of grand. Even if you drive something older, you’ll still be able to fill up with E5 fuel (5% ethanol) at every petrol station, in line with the government’s plan to support drivers of the more than 700,000 incompatible vehicles still in use. If you’re in any doubt, use the government’s online checker at gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol FP

Question: Are there any cool hybrids? I want something frugal and cheap but which still has some petrolhead appeal. Ben Summerfield, London

Answer: How about an original Honda Insight? It is far less common than the same-aged Toyota Prius, should still be good for 70mpg on a cruise, is a treat to drive and, if you can find one in the right colour (we would go for Citrus Yellow), will turn heads on the high street. Double your budget to around £9000 and you could pick up an imported Toyota Estima Hybrid – essentially a bigger and sportier Prius. Or for something in the middle, check out the Lexus CT 200h, which offers refinement and long-distance credentials in a compact package. FP

READ MORE

New 2021 Kia EV6: electric performance crossover named 

Kia rebranding: further details released of "bold transformation" 

New 2022 Kia Sportage to receive dramatic design overhaul

Used cars for sale

 Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi 1 5dr
2014
£7,000
70,256miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£7,240
77,839miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£7,495
65,128miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 Crdi Kx-3 5dr
2014
£7,495
73,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£7,625
71,685miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£8,295
58,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£8,348
59,959miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£8,350
54,456miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£8,380
48,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
jonboy4969 16 March 2021

The original Honda Insight is dreadful, it is cheaply made tacky and tatty interiors, and the plastics are so fragile that they are cracking and brittle, I friend that owns a car storage house, one of the better ones, has had one is storage for a while, I had a good snout around and the car has had three dash surrounds in its life due to the fragility of the build, and the car has done few miles, and been kept inside, very well looked after, no money has been spared on it.Plus it highly limited range makes for a waste of cash, you would be better off buying a nearly new similar sized petrol, that would give some decent mileage, lower costs, better reliability, and all round few headaches.

si73 16 March 2021
For a cool hybrid, how could you miss out the crz.
For cheap SUVs how about the original honda hrv, they were funky looking things, of course no good if you need off road capability. Better still, a Volvo xc70 estate.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan R 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLB35 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Premium Plus 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

View all latest drives