BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia rebranding: further details released of "bold transformation"
UP NEXT
Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SUV

Kia rebranding: further details released of "bold transformation"

Kia will move away from being purely a carmaker to being a mobility services provider, plans seven new bespoke EVs by 2027
News
3 mins read
6 January 2021

Kia has further detailed its revamped brand strategy following on from last week's debut of its new logo design and brand slogan. 

The Korean firm intends to “break away from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model”, instead expanding into “new and emerging business areas by creating innovative mobility products and services to improve customers’ daily lives”. 

The move is part of Kia’s long-term ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will also see a focus on new dedicated EVs - seven of which will be launched by 2027. The first will be a coupe-crossover sitting on the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. 

The seven new models “will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating industry-leading technology for long-range driving and high-speed charging.” Darkened preview images hint at these seven models, one of which will be a large SUV. 

The preview shots also show a number of what Kia calls “Purpose-Built Vehicles” (PBVs) for corporate customers. Built on flexible ‘skateboard’ platforms with modular bodies, they will include car-sharing vehicles and delivery vehicles. Kia has partnered with firms Canoo and Arrival to produce these vehicles, for which Kia claims demand will increase five-fold by 2030. 

Further to that, the company will diversify into “eco friendly mobility services, centred on electric and autonomous driving across major global cities”. Among the partnerships to facilitate this is a car-sharing joint venture in Madrid with energy firm Repsol, dubbed WiBLE. Launched in 2018, the service operates 500 Kia Niro PHEVs and has 130,000 members registered. 

Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song, said “We believe that transportation, mobility and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally.”

Kia is the latest in a number of traditional car making companies to reposition themselves as a provider of mobility solutions as the industry looks beyond the classic car sales approach in the longer term. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

New logo design marks brand strategy shift

The new logo, described as a “rhythmical, unbroken line”, is said to resemble a handwritten signature. Also said to demonstrate “confidence” and “rising ambitions for the brand”, the logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in Incheon, South Korea, with 303 drones launching hundreds of synchronised fireworks. 

The branding revamp comes before the reveal of a pivotal new electric car demonstrating the “new brand purpose” later. Alongside this, there will be more strategic details following on from last year’s announcement of Kia’s Plan S five-year strategy, in which £19 billion will be invested.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said Kia president and CEO Ho-Sung Song. 

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes,” he continued. “Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

A new slogan for Kia, “movement that inspires” also replaces the “power to surprise" tag that has been used since 2005, reflecting the company’s gradual move away from budget offerings.

READ MORE

Bespoke Kia EV for 2021 spotted for the first time​

Kia to launch seven new EVs by 2027, with first due next year​

Used cars for sale

 Kia Picanto 1.25 2 Ecodynamics 5dr
2014
£3,695
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£3,749
45,355miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 65 1 5dr
2015
£4,490
30,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£4,495
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2015
£4,495
28,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Rio 1.25 1 Air 5dr
2014
£4,499
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Rio 1.25 Vr7 5dr
2014
£4,500
57,144miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Venga 1.4 Ecodynamics 1 5dr
2014
£4,550
46,571miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2014
£4,592
38,745miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
289 7 January 2021

Waste of money!

How many extra units do you think all this investment will sell......creating a logo which no one can read?

nimmler 6 January 2021
does not matter what to logo is they are always crap cheap cars

kia = killed in action.

Marc 6 January 2021
Rimmler, you don't know what you're talking about. KIA/Hyundai make some of the best cars in the world. FACT.

I reckon you're secretly into K-pop.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives