New 2021 Kia EV6: electric performance crossover named

Kia has detailed a new naming strategy for its bespoke electric cars, the first of which will arrive in the coming weeks.

The new model, previously spotted testing in prototype guise and previewed in 2019 by the bold Imagine concept, will be called the EV6 in line with the brand's new simple nomenclature strategy.

Each bespoke electric Kia will adopt the EV prefix and a number that corresponds to its size. The chunky, performance-oriented crossover being unwrapped first will be called the EV6, reflecting its position towards the top of the brand's EV line-up.

As well as pioneering the new naming model, the EV6 will be the first Kia model to use the firm's new logo, revealed at the beginning of the year as part of the wide-reaching Plan S transformation strategy.

The brand will shift its focus away from ICE cars to EVs, seven of which it will launch by 2027.

The EV6 will be the first Kia model to use the new E-GMP platform, which also underpins sister brand Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 crossover. Equipped with 800V charging functionality and lightweight batteries, the modular architecture offers a maximum range of more than 310 miles.

Karim Habib, head of the Kia Global Design Center, said: “The EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, 'movement that inspires', and our new design philosophy.

"It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers and provides user ownership that's simple, intuitive and integrated.

“Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”

