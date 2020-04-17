Analysis: Are touchscreens a good thing?

“Large infotainment screens are not necessarily an issue, because they allow for bigger icons and less crowded displays,” he said. “Small screens with fiddly icons are a greater concern.”

Avery also said the latency of such systems is crucial: “Screens must be as responsive to touch as you would expect a smartphone to be. Clarity and user interface commonality across vehicles is also fundamental, allowing drivers to more instantly recognise the icon they intend to press.”

Avery cites the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems as key to that, because they work the same across every model of car. They also replace any need for drivers to use smartphones while driving.

The government is currently working to close loopholes that have enabled some drivers to escape penalties for using smartphones for functions other than making phone calls while driving. But some of the same concerns about such distractions could apply to touchscreens. Highways England boss Jim O’Sullivan has said: “We don’t like them from a safety perspective.”

But touchscreens in cars and smartphones aren’t directly comparable, of course. When considering further limitations on mobile phone usage while driving, the Transport Select Committee ruled out banning hands-free calls. That was despite research suggesting the risks were largely down to the cognitive demands they place on a driver “engaging with someone who is not in their shared environment” rather than the actual operation of the smartphone.

For those involved in touchscreen development, the systems aren’t just styled on smartphones: they’re a way of supplementing them.

“Safety comes in many forms,” said Google’s Harris Ramis, who works on the new Android-based touchscreen operating system, a version of which will be used in all future Volvo and Polestar models. “Today, people pull out their phones and use them while driving anyway, so when we started thinking about safety, we did so from the perspective of ensuring they have access to the services they want that are built for in-car use, to ensure they leave their phones where they need to be.”

Ramis referred to that approach as “driver distraction optimised”. Effectively, this is recognising that people want to use the phone system or music services on their smartphones and finding ways to offer that as safely as possible via a car’s infotainment system. “We spent a lot of time working to ensure the system is built for use while driving, so it doesn’t distract,” said Ramis.

To ensure that, the new Volvo Android system – which will be seen first on the forthcoming XC40 Recharge P8 EV – is a fixed template design, with the basic controls required to be in the same place across all apps, ensuring user familiarity. That applies even to the ‘third-party’ apps that will be offered on Android systems.