Honda bucks industry trend by removing touchscreen controls

Honda has done what no other car maker is doing, and returned to analogue controls for some functions on the new Honda Jazz.
While most manufacturers are moving to touchscreen controls, identifying smartphone use as their inspiration - most recently seen in Audi’s latest A3 - Honda has decided to reintroduce heating and air conditioning controls via a dial rather than touchscreen, as in the previous-generation Jazz.
Jazz project leader Takeki Tanaka explained: “The reason is quite simple - we wanted to minimise driver disruption for operation, in particular, for the heater and air conditioning. “We changed it from touchscreen to dial operation, as we received customer feedback that it was difficult to operate intuitively. You had to look at the screen to change the heater seating, therefore, we changed it so one can operate it without looking, giving more confidence while driving.”
More and more manufacturers are moving to touchscreen-only controls. The new Audi A3’s electronics boss Melanie Limmer told Autocar its decision to remove some physical buttons was made as “more and more people are getting into touch functions with smartphones” and added that the new system is as user-friendly as the previous one.
While Honda’s decision to return to physical controls will be popular with some - including, no doubt, its ageing owner base in the UK - the predicted move towards more voice-controlled actions in cars could eliminate the debate around touchscreens versus analogue controls in the future.
Rods
I'm into tech...
...but I do hate the 'all touchscreen' interfaces that many cars currently use. Way too distracting and fiddly to use. Especially for such commonly used actions as turning the heating up or down - you really can't beat a physical, rotary dial for that. And no - voice control is even worse. Having to say "Hey BMW, turn the heating up. A little more please. Blah blah blah..." is just plain daft in my opinion.
tuga
Good.
Wish more manufacturers did the same. A car isn't a mobile phone, i'm not going to stop on the side of a motorway because i want to turn on the AC but the screen is dirty, it's not like you can just use your sleeve to wipe it while you're driving.
And what happens when the screen fails/malfunctions? Because they do, and eventually, all of them will.
Add your comment