Analysis: Why everyone could have to pay for Apple CarPlay in future

A year has passed since BMW released what it called OS7 – the seventh iteration of its iDrive infotainment system – but the first customers are now being asked to hand over money in order for some services to continue. Owners are now seeing the message: “Your free trial of Apple CarPlay is up. Would you like to renew? Please pay £85 for another year.”
We’re used to automakers bundling in free infotainment features such as CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which migrate functions from your phone to the car’s multimedia system, but manufacturers are now starting to ask customers to pay for the services.
It’s the start of a revolution called ‘features over the air’, which offers the ability to continually upgrade cars remotely with both useful and frivolous software functions.
CarPlay is not free. Apple charges car makers £45 to £90 per car to use it. Then it has to be integrated into the screen, which incurs further costs, all of which are factored into the list or lease price.
BMW owners now have to choose whether or not to pay for it to continue being a feature of their car, alongside add-ons such as a digital ‘key’ for up to five phones.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
Good reason not to buy a BMW
All these irritants become barriers to purchasing.
Stupid.
Cheltenhamshire
So a Vauxhall Corsa with
New Corsa is not a bad looking car either. Certainly better than the mutant new 1 series.
starjackioaz
Re: Core version
Thank you for your post, I look for such article along time, today I find it finally. this post gives me lots of advise it is very useful for me.
starjack io
xxxx
Apple Pay
Some companies already charge for AppleCar play to begin with, some even charge for Android.
Anyhow, this sort of thing has been tried before with 'pay for news' websites, most reverted back to free access. There's only so many muppets in the world willing to pay for this bling!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Stefani ward
Online Job Best Earning
Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started
--------------------- >>>>>>>>>>>>>> www.MaxJob10.Com
Stefani ward
memyselfandi
A bit backwards
So now they're reverting to out dated sales methods, even though Tesla and the likes do it for free???
Seems a bit out of step with the market...
Meh
rhwilton
This costs money
Why do people think that software should be free when they are happy to pay for hardware? Software costs a load to develop.
Add your comment