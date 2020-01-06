Lamborghini adds Amazon Alexa to Huracan Evo

Lamborghini has introduced an Amazon Alexa function to its 2020 Huracán Evo, claiming to be the first manufacturer to offer in-car control via the program.

The Alexa-integrated supercar, which will be demonstrated at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, will allow drivers to adjust climate, interior lighting and seat heating with voice commands.

With Alexa available to order on every Huracan during the course of 2020, drivers will be able to use it to place calls, get directions, play music and audiobooks and check the news.

Users will also, following the recent trend for home-car connectivity, be able to control Alexa-compatible objects in their home, such as entry gates, thermostats and lights.

Commenting on the new function, Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali said: “Lamborghini is a future shaper, and this is the first time an automaker will deliver in-cabin car control through Amazon Alexa to bring together car controls as well as smart commands and Alexa’s standard capabilities.”

Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto at Amazon, added: “Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its onboard infotainment systems.”

A number of manufacturers - such as Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford - have previously disclosed intentions to integrate Alexa into their car’s infotainment systems. However, it seems that Lamborghini will be the first to bring it to market.

The introduction of Alexa comes in the wake of the addition of a rear-wheel-drive Huracán Evo to the range. It also signals the company’s increasing investment in technology, as evidenced by its recent partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on research projects focused on supercapacitor energy stores.