TVR Griffith production: planning application for factory submittted

TVR has moved a step closer to building its new Griffith supercar, as reports suggest a planning application to refurbish the existing factory has finally been submitted.

According to Business News Wales, an application has been submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for refurbishing a factory in the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.

A Welsh building firm has been appointed to carry out the work, while the current factory unit remains derelict. There is currently no listed schedule for the refurbishment process, but it’s not expected to be completed this year. Around 80 people are planned to be employed there initially, expanding to 200 when production is fully ramped up.

Late last year, the chairman of TVR released a newsletter to prospective owners confirming new developments in the project to build an all-new, 500bhp Griffith.

The newsletter, written by Les Edgar and seen by Autocar, was first sent to depositors and comes more than two years after the Griffith project was first revealed. Since then, bar promises that work will soon start at TVR’s Ebbw Vale factory, all has gone quiet, so the new details will be intended to reassure depositors of the project’s progress.

Edgar’s newsletter reveals that TVR has now road-registered the original 2017 show car, which is believed to be the only Griffith built so far. The car will hit the road in the coming months for testing and event participation.

The company has also negotiated a deal with Ford to use the latest 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8, updated to meet EU emissions regulations. It will still feature the Cosworth-developed dry sump and TVR-specific revisions.