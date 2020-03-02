TVR Griffith production: planning application for factory submittted

TVR has moved a step closer to building its new Griffith supercar, as reports suggest a planning application to refurbish the existing factory has finally been submitted.
According to Business News Wales, an application has been submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for refurbishing a factory in the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.
A Welsh building firm has been appointed to carry out the work, while the current factory unit remains derelict. There is currently no listed schedule for the refurbishment process, but it’s not expected to be completed this year. Around 80 people are planned to be employed there initially, expanding to 200 when production is fully ramped up.
Late last year, the chairman of TVR released a newsletter to prospective owners confirming new developments in the project to build an all-new, 500bhp Griffith.
The newsletter, written by Les Edgar and seen by Autocar, was first sent to depositors and comes more than two years after the Griffith project was first revealed. Since then, bar promises that work will soon start at TVR’s Ebbw Vale factory, all has gone quiet, so the new details will be intended to reassure depositors of the project’s progress.
Edgar’s newsletter reveals that TVR has now road-registered the original 2017 show car, which is believed to be the only Griffith built so far. The car will hit the road in the coming months for testing and event participation.
The company has also negotiated a deal with Ford to use the latest 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8, updated to meet EU emissions regulations. It will still feature the Cosworth-developed dry sump and TVR-specific revisions.
Leslie Brook
In 2 years we've gone from one car built and a factory to be started soon to one car built and a factory to be started soon. One Canada Square (800feet/50 floors) at Canary Wharf took 3 years from breaking ground to completion.
lambo58
In China they took one
In China they took one enormous muddy field and turned it into a new from the ground up gigafactory to producing cars at a rate of 1250 per week in less than a year.
It makes Tesla's model 3.
Peter Cavellini
. What are th3 Labour Laws in China?, do the workers have rights?
lambo58
jonboy4969
lambo58 wrote:
lambo58
JacobE
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Why would they? They are workers, not people.
lambo58
The Colonel
Economy of scale, or no economy at all
Depends against which standard one determines "workers' rights".
Anyway, it's easy to build stuff in China, especially in open, out of town, sites. Labour is plentiful, at low cost. Sites run 24/7. Services and access are usually already provided (to a point). There is space to first build the shed the entirely off site, accommodation too, and then have it dropped into place as soon as the concrete sets. Further, Tesla, as a new NEV constructor (in China), were able to do all that under their own control and with a commercial incentive like no other.
All that notwithstanding, the point Lambo was making (if he'll allow me to expand) is that here, in South Wales, there is a building, already, with drains, power and lights, and walls, and a roof, of sorts, yet nearly a year after the project was defined, and six months after the contract was awarded, there still remains little more than what was there one year ago.
The Tesla factory build is only remarkable against what is known in Europe. In China it's quite ordinary. Someone has built a wind turbine, in Ebbw Vale, though.
lambo58
