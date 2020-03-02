TVR Griffith production: planning application for factory submittted

New CEO brought in to accelerate "slower than hoped" progress on the Ebbw Vale factory, as plans to refurbish it are submitted
2 March 2020

TVR has moved a step closer to building its new Griffith supercar, as reports suggest a planning application to refurbish the existing factory has finally been submitted. 

According to Business News Wales, an application has been submitted to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for refurbishing a factory in the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.

A Welsh building firm has been appointed to carry out the work, while the current factory unit remains derelict. There is currently no listed schedule for the refurbishment process, but it’s not expected to be completed this year. Around 80 people are planned to be employed there initially, expanding to 200 when production is fully ramped up. 

Late last year, the chairman of TVR released a newsletter to prospective owners confirming new developments in the project to build an all-new, 500bhp Griffith.

The newsletter, written by Les Edgar and seen by Autocar, was first sent to depositors and comes more than two years after the Griffith project was first revealed. Since then, bar promises that work will soon start at TVR’s Ebbw Vale factory, all has gone quiet, so the new details will be intended to reassure depositors of the project’s progress.

Edgar’s newsletter reveals that TVR has now road-registered the original 2017 show car, which is believed to be the only Griffith built so far. The car will hit the road in the coming months for testing and event participation.

The company has also negotiated a deal with Ford to use the latest 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8, updated to meet EU emissions regulations. It will still feature the Cosworth-developed dry sump and TVR-specific revisions.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...

TVR has also appointed a new CEO, Jim Berriman, who is best known for his career at the Rover Group, where he worked on the first Land Rover Freelander and Mk3 Range Rover. He was also a key figure in the rebirth of Rolls-Royce, playing an integral part in the launch of the 2003 Phantom. Edgar said Berriman “brings valuable end-to-end experience of getting new cars off the drawing board, into production and out into market”. An as-yet-unnamed CFO has also been appointed.

Significant problems remain, though. Progress on the Ebbw Vale factory has been “slower than hoped” and the building is said to need a new roof. Edgar said TVR is working with the Welsh government to resolve these issues and get the work under way, and the planning applicaion would suggest that process has been completed. 

Until further news is forthcoming, and given the time it takes to develop, build and tool a car factory from scratch, don’t expect to see more than the one new Griffith on the road for quite some time.

READ MORE

TVR says work to start soon on new Welsh factory 

TVR factory construction delayed by EU rules 

500bhp TVR Griffith to be displayed at London motor show

Join the debate

Comments
30

Leslie Brook

23 January 2020

In 2 years we've gone from one car built and a factory to be started soon to one car built and a factory to be started soon. One Canada Square (800feet/50 floors) at Canary Wharf took 3 years from breaking ground to completion.

lambo58

23 January 2020

In China they took one enormous muddy field and turned it into a new from the ground up gigafactory to producing cars at a rate of 1250 per week in less than a year.

It makes Tesla's model 3.

The flipping Chinese...

Peter Cavellini

23 January 2020
lambo58 wrote:

In China they took one enormous muddy field and turned it into a new from the ground up gigafactory to producing cars at a rate of 1250 per week in less than a year.

It makes Tesla's model 3.

The flipping Chinese...

. What are th3 Labour Laws in China?, do the workers have rights?

lambo58

23 January 2020
Are you determined to be an arse forever Jonboy? I have said to you on more than one occasion you dont get around much which is why you are such a fool for JLR crap.
You seem to miss the point of the story completely or are just plain thick
Ah well, dems da breaks

jonboy4969

23 January 2020
lambo58 wrote:

Are you determined to be an arse forever Jonboy? I have said to you on more than one occasion you dont get around much which is why you are such a fool for JLR crap.
You seem to miss the point of the story completely or are just plain thick
Ah well, dems da breaks

YOU MUST BE THE THICK ONE making comment on a completely different brand d1ckhead

lambo58

23 January 2020
Like I said- an arse...

JacobE

23 January 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:
lambo58 wrote:

In China they took one enormous muddy field and turned it into a new from the ground up gigafactory to producing cars at a rate of 1250 per week in less than a year.

It makes Tesla's model 3.

The flipping Chinese...

. What are th3 Labour Laws in China?, do the workers have rights?

Why would they? They are workers, not people.

lambo58

23 January 2020
another racist twat, offensive to the Chinese calling them out as workers not people, pity we dont have any

The Colonel

23 January 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:
lambo58 wrote:

In China they took one enormous muddy field and turned it into a new from the ground up gigafactory to producing cars at a rate of 1250 per week in less than a year.

It makes Tesla's model 3.

The flipping Chinese...

. What are th3 Labour Laws in China?, do the workers have rights?

Depends against which standard one determines "workers' rights".

Anyway, it's easy to build stuff in China, especially in open, out of town, sites. Labour is plentiful, at low cost. Sites run 24/7. Services and access are usually already provided (to a point). There is space to first build the shed the entirely off site, accommodation too, and then have it dropped into place as soon as the concrete sets. Further, Tesla, as a new NEV constructor (in China), were able to do all that under their own control and with a commercial incentive like no other.

All that notwithstanding, the point Lambo was making (if he'll allow me to expand) is that here, in South Wales, there is a building, already, with drains, power and lights, and walls, and a roof, of sorts, yet nearly a year after the project was defined, and six months after the contract was awarded, there still remains little more than what was there one year ago.

The Tesla factory build is only remarkable against what is known in Europe. In China it's quite ordinary. Someone has built a wind turbine, in Ebbw Vale, though.

lambo58

23 January 2020
No worries Colonel, but dont say it too loud. Jonboy might jump all over you- then again maybe not he doesnt seem to get the point of anything I say or deliberately doesnt want to.
Wonder how old he is,,,

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...