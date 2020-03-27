TVR Griffith: revisiting an all-time classic British sports car

To me, at least, the fact that a Griffith feels like a 1960s throwback is a perhaps unexpected but nevertheless entirely welcome turn of events. Any car spared the slow slip into oblivion goes through a cycle that progresses roughly from new and desirable to secondhand and affordable, and then from pointless old shed to appreciated and appreciating classic. Cars need time for their inadequacies relative to modern machinery to count for less than that charm inherent in all old things of power and beauty that were desirable when they were new. And some need more time than others.

And whatever its failings, power and beauty the old Griffith can do. Indeed, it’s here to represent the very best of its brand – the car that best captures all that we’ve always wanted TVRs to be. Earlier cars were uglier, slower and less able; more modern ones were too truculent and difficult to drive and own. The Griffith was the high point, the ultimate development of the charmingly simple philosophy that had been core to the appeal of all TVRs made before it and which would forever after be eroded by the more exciting and dramatic but less reliable TVRs that followed.

If you want a 1960s analogy, Formula 1 cars reached that point in about 1967, when efforts to minimise drag resulted in the cleanest racing shapes of all time. But then designers realised the air was better exploited than avoided and things were never quite the same again.

What, then, do I recall? Certainly that the shape was at least in part the work of Iain Robertson; we used to work together on this magazine and did our first races in the communal office Caterham. His boy, Charlie, now does great things in sports cars, winning last year’s LMP3 title in a Ginetta shared with Sir Chris Hoy.

A rumour than can no longer be corroborated – because neither party is with us – is that at least one element of the car’s shape was down to Ned, the dog of TVR boss Peter Wheeler, who, for reasons best known to Ned, bit into a lump of clay and spat out a chunk of improbable aesthetic excellence. It’s probably untrue, but that means it’s possibly true, providing those fragments of hope to which I choose to cling.

I recall a simple backbone chassis made from triangulated tubular steel with (rot-prone) outriggers. There’s a double wishbone at each corner and different-sized wheels front to rear: 15s for those doing the steering, 16s for those doing the driving.

And then there was the powertrain. I really wanted a precatalytic converter 4.3-litre car for this test, but at the time of looking there just weren’t any nice ones around. Their power – 285bhp – was nice, but they made the best noise of any Rover V8 I’ve ever heard.