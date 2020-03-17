Autocar and COVID-19: a word from the editor

While many news events have been postponed or cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, along with several new car drive events at home and abroad, the entire Autocar team is working to fill our online and print pages with lots of interesting stories.

Online, as well as all the latest news and reviews we can bring you, we will increase our feature and opinion content, as well as repromote many of our best stories and videos from recent years. As ever, the website will be updated several times a day and you won’t miss any of the latest developments in the automotive world.

In print, we plan to continue to bring you our magazine each and every Wednesday for both subscribers and newsstand buyers as we have done throughout our 125-year history. What we might lose in first drive pages we’ll hand over to even more features, and none of the magazine’s regular sections will disappear. We hope the magazine will continue to entertain, inform and inspire you, and moving away from news and new car drives, we hope to capture much of the spirit of our much-loved Christmas double issue.

We recognise that many of you will be required to self isolate at some point, and won’t be able to get to the magazine on the newsstand. There will be no interruption in our subscription service, though, and you can get six issues for £6 as a special offer here.

There are also several ways of getting the magazine digitally, either bundled with the magazine (six issues in print and digital for £8.50) by clicking here, or on services including Readly or Exact Editions.

The COVID-19 outbreak is creating plenty of disruption, uncertainty and anxiety. Cars - and Autocar - have always offered a welcome distraction and a dose of escapism, and we'll be (remotely) working harder than ever to ensure that continues.