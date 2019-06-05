Gordon Murray to launch McLaren F1 successor in 2022

Legendary designer Gordon Murray, who created the trailblazing McLaren F1, has unveiled an all-new £2.5 million three-seat ultra-lightweight hypercar that, he believes, will beat all rivals – including the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One – for “purity, sense of purpose and ground-breaking technology” when it appears in 2022.
The car will be made in a batch of 100 units over one year by Murray’s own manufacturing company, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA). It will feature revolutionary ‘fan car’ technology to generate aerodynamic downforce and improve cornering grip. The system is similar to one pioneered by Murray in the controversial 1978 Brabham BT46B Formula 1 car, which won its only grand prix before being withdrawn from competition.
Called the T.50 in recognition of the British designer’s half century of building own-design cars, the new hypercar is an all-carbonfibre, mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive design. It is slightly longer than his 1993 F1 but still smaller than a Porsche 911, at just under 4.4m long.
The T.50 is also remarkably light, at 980kg. That undercuts the then-featherweight BMW V12-engined F1 by a cool 120kg and beats today’s supercar crop by 400kg to 600kg.
The T.50 is powered by a compact and lightweight 641bhp 3.9-litre normally aspirated V12 engine, created by GMA in co-operation with Cosworth. The transmission is a classic six-speed stick-shift manual gearbox built by Xtrac. Although the T.50 uses a 48V electrical system to power the 400mm-diameter fan that creates most of its downforce, the car will not use hybrid tech because Murray feels it’s too heavy and complex. He noted that the T.50 draws efficiency from a lightweight design.
jason_recliner
Hooly Dooly!
Talk about a bombshell!
Boris9119
Why Only 100?
Let's start by saying given the designer's pedigree, I am sure this will be a formidable automobile. Okay, that's the politically correct crap out of the way, so tell me this; 1st vehicle from a newly created entity, designed presumably to create a profit on each unit built, so why limited to 100 units? So only 100, repeat only 100 souls on this planet of 7.7 billion people can ever order or buy this vehicle? As custodians of their website should not Autocar be at least questioning this? In the meantime, 'All hail Gordon Murray' is so old school?
275not599
Why only 100?
Possibly Gordon doesn't want to be the CEO of a much larger GMA, expanded so as to make more cars; it would distract him from the fun of his other projects. The alternative of launching the car then selling off control probably doesn't appeal. Possibly he got funding in part by guaranteeing exclusivity. He doesn't have to account to anyone so I am happy about the 100, it's better than none.
Peter Cavellini
The P1...?
How many of the were built....?
Peter Cavellini.
scrap
Boris9119 wrote:
The story talks about batch production, so I assume having an idea of total production numbers at the outset is fairly critical in terms of orders from suppliers and production processes.
Just over 100 McLaren F1s were built in total, a number replicated by the Speedtail, and I assume Murray already has a good idea about potential clients. The high end market is all about exclusivity and many such cars are announced with a limited build number.
The car itself sounds absolutely amazing. The Valkyrie has an incredible spec but almost all will end up as garage queens. This is a super sports car designed for road driving. Titanium naturally aspirated V12 and a manual box? Yes please!
275not599
How nice to see a designer
How nice to see a designer getting the funds to do what he wants. It hasn't taken long for the combination of atmo engine and manual gears to become iconoclastic - best wishes!
Bob Cat Brian
Never going to happen.
Never going to happen.
Bob Cholmondeley
Bob Cat Brian wrote:
Why would you be so sure that the man with one of the best records in the business, won't be able to do this? Elaborate please.
Citroëniste.
Phewitt21
T50 by GMA
£2.5 million before options I'm guessing for a car with performance on apar with the Tesla Roadster - should that ever see the light of day - at around £300k, top speed that is unlikely to push the Jesko, I've no doubt it will handle second to none but a manual gearbox... really in this day and age.
The weight is sensational for such a car most hypercars are 600 to 800 kilos heavier
The SF90 was mentioned in the text - 789 hp from a turbo V8 and 3 batteries to come in at 1700kg but as a series production car for £450k that's a step forward in the market
2022 is a long way away in the car world and I dont think there is enough wow factor here
Leslie Brook
Phewitt21 wrote:
I don't think you should buy one, it doesn't sound like the car for you.
