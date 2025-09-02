Audi will reveal a radical new sports car concept inspired by the TT later today - but a leaked image has given an early look at what to expect.
Posted to Audi's Canadian social media feeds and quickly taken down, the image shows a side profile of a sleek, low-slung sports coupé that is unmistakably influenced by the seminal TT.
It's unclear what type of powertrain it uses, but the concept has obvious mid-engined-style proportions and a two-seat cabin.
An official disclaimer says the car shown is a concept vehicle that is "not available as a production vehicle", but the design looks far more production ready than some recent outlandish concepts, so there is potential for a production version.
Indeed, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has previously said the company would not "show studies any more", suggesting it plans to launch a production version of every show car it unveils from now on.
More details will be given tomorrow evening, when Audi officially unwraps the new concept - as confirmed on social media by its designer Massimo Frascella, under the tagline 'strive for clarity' - which hints that the concept will set the tone for a new minimalist design language that could be rolled out across Audi's line-up under Frascella's stewardship.
As previously reported by Autocar, the concept will preview an all-new look for the German manufacturer.
Döllner previously said that the design would be “a bold step for the brand” and that it would “would look to the future and the strengths of Audi design, for clarity and to bring that to the future, not copying the past”.
This is a sentiment that has been echoed in a new video posted to Audi’s social media channels.
The clip states “the legends of yesterday are the blueprint for tomorrow” with the strapline “strive for clarity” while showing images of the TT, the 1991 Avus concept and several Auto Union grand prix cars from the 1930s.
“The absolutely fantastic aspect is that it seems that he [Frascella] somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career," said Döllner. "Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."
Sorry, not even close. Audi has clearly drawn on the R8 and the TT here - which is obvious, but also moved the design on in quite a nice way at least to my eyes.
The Jaguar concept has totally different dimensions, overhangs, wheelhouse etc. And there is no way that Jaguar concept is anything other than a design study, while this Audi has a far more realistic look to it.
This is a very necessary initiative from Audi which needs to reclaim its design chops. As far as Jaguar goes, most people are just looking for signs of life....
Exactly. The big Jag's also got a much more cab rearward long bonnet stance compared to this little coupe which is a callback to the original TT and seemingly going to be based on the next Porsche Cayman EV. The two couldn't be more different.
I thought Jaguar when I saw it - I think it's the sharp creases and slightly bluff front and rear. Not the same, but reminiscent. Less brutal, certainly.
The OG TT concept had a massive solid c-pillar to evoke the Auto Union race cars and Audi added a window for production. They'll probably do it again for the new TT.
I didn't realise audi and jaguar share a design studio....
@JP_Onstwedder... I know, right?! I thought exactly the same thing! At first glance, it looks like a jaGuar spin off. I would've never had this down as an Audi.
So you've never seen a TT or an R8????