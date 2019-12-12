Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: EV estate spied showing new details

Porsche’s winter testing regime has extended to its second electric model, the high-riding Taycan Cross Turismo, seen again with new design details revealed.

The rugged estate was first seen undergoing high-speed prototype testing at the Nürburgring, but is now being put to the test around the arctic circle. This new test mule gives us a glimpse at the rear windowline and rear end shape we've not had before.

Set to join the German brand's line-up in 2021, the production version of the new model builds on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept revealed at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

Despite the prototype pictured here being disguised, it appears both the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will share their front-end appearance through to the trailing edge of the front doors. From there on back, however, the Taycan Cross Turismo receives its own unique styling, as with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo.

Among the styling elements differentiating the Taycan Cross Turismo from the four-door Taycan are a longer roof and a steeper-angled tailgate – both aimed at providing it with added practicality and greater load space. Also evident is the added ground clearance of the concept, intended to provide the car with moderate off-road ability in combination with four-wheel drive.

The Cross Turismo will likely receive a revised chassis with more of a focus on comfort and enhanced all-terrain ability, although it's unlikely to offer the ground clearance of the company's flagship SUV.

In all other respects it will be identical to the saloon, with the choice of three power outputs – and more likely to be on the way. The range will kick off with the 523bhp 4S, with a 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S also offered. Expect a low four-figure price increase for the Cross Turismo.