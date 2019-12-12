Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: EV estate spied showing new details

Porsche's electric saloon will gain a crossover-inspired estate variant in 2021, and new spyshots give us the closest look yet
12 December 2019

Porsche’s winter testing regime has extended to its second electric model, the high-riding Taycan Cross Turismo, seen again with new design details revealed. 

The rugged estate was first seen undergoing high-speed prototype testing at the Nürburgring, but is now being put to the test around the arctic circle. This new test mule gives us a glimpse at the rear windowline and rear end shape we've not had before. 

Set to join the German brand's line-up in 2021, the production version of the new model builds on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept revealed at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

Despite the prototype pictured here being disguised, it appears both the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will share their front-end appearance through to the trailing edge of the front doors. From there on back, however, the Taycan Cross Turismo receives its own unique styling, as with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo.

Among the styling elements differentiating the Taycan Cross Turismo from the four-door Taycan are a longer roof and a steeper-angled tailgate – both aimed at providing it with added practicality and greater load space. Also evident is the added ground clearance of the concept, intended to provide the car with moderate off-road ability in combination with four-wheel drive.

The Cross Turismo will likely receive a revised chassis with more of a focus on comfort and enhanced all-terrain ability, although it's unlikely to offer the ground clearance of the company's flagship SUV.

In all other respects it will be identical to the saloon, with the choice of three power outputs – and more likely to be on the way. The range will kick off with the 523bhp 4S, with a 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S also offered. Expect a low four-figure price increase for the Cross Turismo.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 road test review - hero front

Range-topping version of Porsche’s first all-electric car shows the rest of the world how it should be done

In an industry first, Porsche’s Tesla Model S rival has been engineered to support an 800V charging system. An 80% recharge is therefore claimed to be possible in “less than 15 minutes”.

As with the Taycan saloon, the estate is being produced on a dedicated line being built at Porsche’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, on the outskirts of Stuttgart, Germany.

8

Peter Cavellini

3 April 2019

 Ferrari didn’t the FF, so, why not?

Jasper James

3 April 2019

more fake tail pipes.....

 

275not599

4 April 2019
Jasper James wrote:

more fake tail pipes.....

Disguise.  

5cylinderT

12 December 2019

The noramal taycan had fake exaust tips with it was in disguise and it does have them now, so dont worry. And this might be the first electric wagon EVER.

Tim Oldland

12 December 2019

VW's ID.5 Tourer based on the Space Vizzion concept should be out before the Taycan Cross...

Cersai Lannister

12 December 2019

I confess to being smitten with the Taycan and enjoy high-performance wagons. But I'm a little queasy on this one. The Ferrari FF seems to have been a bit of a dud sales-wise and, although I happen to love the idea and appearance, the Panamera wagon is a bit of a unicorn. I get that SUVs are the future so I assume this Taycan wagon will replace the increasingly irrelevant Panamera wagon and likely saloon. The problem is less for Porsche than its dealers who are having to stock an ever-widening range, some of which might turn out to be a niche too far.

Peter Cavellini

12 December 2019

 Yeah Tesla fans, where's MrMusks model like this?, not see a market for it?, oh, by the way, anyone see Elon crash his new truck?

manicm

12 December 2019

Looks like a fat Seat.

