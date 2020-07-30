Land Rover delays Defender 90 launch due to Covid-19

Land Rover has delayed the launch of its Defender 90 by more than six months due to production delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Defender 90 was originally due to open for orders in February before deliveries started this summer. However, the Land Rover UK website now states: “As a result of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to our production plants globally, Defender 90 production has been delayed. We anticipate Defender 90 will be available to order from early September 2020. Current prices are indicative only.” The Defender 90 is currently priced from £40,290.

The long-wheelbase Defender 110, which was launched first, is “available to order and collect safely now”, confirmed Land Rover.

All Defender variants for global markets are built at the brand’s plant in Nitra, Slovakia. That facility, which employs 2800 workers and has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, is currently running on just one shift, with Jaguar Land Rover yet to confirm when it will resume its normal, two- or three-shift operations.

The first Defender 90s off the line are due to be First Edition launch models, priced at £55,220. While there are not yet sales figures for the new Defender, insiders have said the highly anticipated model has been incredibly well-received.

Alongside the Defender 90 and 110, the brand recently revealed the 4x4’s commercial variant, the Defender Hard Top. More variants are expected to be added to the line-up to ensure the Defender family is profitable for the SUV brand.

