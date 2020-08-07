Ferrari delays SF90 Stradale PHEV launch due to Covid-19

Ferrari has delayed the launch of its SF90 Stradale by several months, due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian marque’s first series-production plug-in hybrid (after the limited-run LaFerrari hypercar) was originally due to arrive to first buyers in the first half of this year.

However, those cars never arrived, and it's now confirmed that first deliveries have been pushed back to later this year, because the pandemic disrupted Ferrari's supply chain.

The SF90 Stradale has been particularly affected, because it contains more than 2000 new components from suppliers.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri told investors in a recent earnings call: “While we're confident that deliveries to our clients will begin early in the fourth quarter [of 2020], the ramp-up in production will inevitably be delayed, which is the predominant reason for the adjustment to the midpoint of our guidance for the full year.”

Ferrari halted all production at its Maranello and Modena factories in March. While those plants returned to full capacity in early May, Ferrari shipped 48% less cars in the second quarter of 2020 than in the same period last year.

Net revenues have fallen by a similar margin, down 42%, according to a recent report, for a total of €571 million (£516m).

Unveiled in May 2019, the SF90 Stradale is the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road car Ferrari has yet produced. It generates 986bhp through Ferrari’s F154 twin-turbocharged V8, bored out from the 3902cc of the 488 Pista to 3990cc, and a trio of electric motors.

The motors are powered by a relatively small (7.9kWh) lithium ion battery pack that makes the SF90 Stradale capable of 16 miles of electric-only running at speeds of up to 84mph.

Two of the motors are mounted at the front, the other at the rear between the engine and gearbox, giving the car four-wheel drive.

All of this results in a 0-62mph time of 2.5sec - a record for a roadgoing Ferrari. Furthermore, 0-124mph takes 6.7sec, while the top speed (claimed not to be the main performance focus) is 212mph.

Prices for the SF90 Stradale begin just south of £400,000.

