New Hyundai i20 N: 2021 hot hatch seen with production body

Disguised prototypes of Ford Fiesta ST rival now have bodywork of Hyundai's new-generation supermini
13 March 2020

The Hyundai N line-up will continue to expand in the next 12 months with the Kona N crossover and the long-awaited i20 N hot hatch.

Although prototypes for the Ford Fiesta ST challenger have been seen a few times before, this is the first time that spy photographers have caught a prototype wearing a production body from the new-generation i20, which was revealed earlier this year. 

Despite heavy body camouflage, the test hack is wearing the trademark features of a performance model, including a wheel design inspired by the bigger i30 N hiding red painted brake callipers, plus revised front and rear bumpers and a twin exhaust outlet. 

Expect similarly sporting upgrades to the i20 N's interior, including figure-hugging sports seats, liberal N badging and different trim details. 

Powertrain details for the i20 N remain scarce. Some rumours suggest the i30 N's 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be detuned and squeezed under the bonnet of the smaller car, but another likely candidate is the Korean brand's widely used 1.6-litre T-GDi motor. This offers 174bhp in the flagship Kona but would need to be boosted to beyond 200bhp in order to ensure its competitiveness with rivals such as the Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI

Our Verdict

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

The second-generation Hyundai i20 is a very spacious, well-kitted and keenly priced addition to the competitive supermini segment, but is ultimately let down by its weak engines

Driven this week

  • Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 2020 road test review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    Car review
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S
    Hot hatch thermometer hits furnace temperatures for this range-topping A-Class
  • Audi RS Q8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review
    Audi’s top-spec SUV offers huge performance yet also copes perfectly well...
  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    11 March 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    British brand’s fully electric car will go up against the likes of the Mini...

As with the i30 N, the hot supermini will continue to be developed at Hyundai's Nürburgring test facility. Expect a bespoke chassis set-up with stiffer springs and dampers, as well as some of the adjustable drive modes offered in its bigger sibling. 

Autocar understands that both the Kona N and i20 N will go on sale early next year. Given the typical unveiling a few months prior, we could see both minus the disguise before 2020 is out. 

4

gavsmit

13 March 2020

Hopefully the N treatment does something about those awful back lights on the new model.....jeez!

LP in Brighton

13 March 2020

That rules it out for me and looks very conservative under the diguise. I was hoping for something more like Toyota's bespoke 3-door GR Yaris.  

Takeitslowly

13 March 2020
LP in Brighton wrote:

That rules it out for me and looks very conservative under the diguise. I was hoping for something more like Toyota's bespoke 3-door GR Yaris.  

 

Hey, just as well they aren't offering a 3 door, you can't afford it anyway.

superstevie

13 March 2020

Seen in production body? I had hoped for a little more of a reveal than this!

