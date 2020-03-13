New Hyundai i20 N: 2021 hot hatch seen with production body

The Hyundai N line-up will continue to expand in the next 12 months with the Kona N crossover and the long-awaited i20 N hot hatch.
Although prototypes for the Ford Fiesta ST challenger have been seen a few times before, this is the first time that spy photographers have caught a prototype wearing a production body from the new-generation i20, which was revealed earlier this year.
Despite heavy body camouflage, the test hack is wearing the trademark features of a performance model, including a wheel design inspired by the bigger i30 N hiding red painted brake callipers, plus revised front and rear bumpers and a twin exhaust outlet.
Expect similarly sporting upgrades to the i20 N's interior, including figure-hugging sports seats, liberal N badging and different trim details.
Powertrain details for the i20 N remain scarce. Some rumours suggest the i30 N's 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be detuned and squeezed under the bonnet of the smaller car, but another likely candidate is the Korean brand's widely used 1.6-litre T-GDi motor. This offers 174bhp in the flagship Kona but would need to be boosted to beyond 200bhp in order to ensure its competitiveness with rivals such as the Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.
Join the debate
gavsmit
Back lights
Hopefully the N treatment does something about those awful back lights on the new model.....jeez!
LP in Brighton
But it's a 5-door
That rules it out for me and looks very conservative under the diguise. I was hoping for something more like Toyota's bespoke 3-door GR Yaris.
Takeitslowly
LP in Brighton wrote:
Hey, just as well they aren't offering a 3 door, you can't afford it anyway.
superstevie
Seen in production body? I
Seen in production body? I had hoped for a little more of a reveal than this!
