Hot Hyundai Kona N seen testing at the Nürburgring

Hyundai will reignite its N performance division next year, with the upcoming i20 N also set to be joined by a hot version of the Kona crossover.

Rumoured for some time, prototype versions of the Kona N have now been spotted testing at and around the Nürburgring, where Hyundai’s European technical headquarters is based.

Although the bodywork is largely similar to the standard Kona, tell-tale signs that this is no ordinary model include N-style alloy wheels hiding larger brakes with red painted callipers, a visible intercooler beneath the front grille and a rudimentary dual exit exhaust system. The car also appears to sit lower to the ground, too.

No technical details for the new model have been confirmed, but it’s expected the Kona will offer performance similar to that of the i20 N. As such, our expectation is that it will have a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine pumping out over 200bhp, putting its power through a six-speed manual gearbox and an electronic locking differential.