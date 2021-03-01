BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Hyundai Bayon crossover to be revealed tomorrow
Used car buying guide: DeLorean DMC-12

New 2021 Hyundai Bayon crossover to be revealed tomorrow

New arrival will sit underneath the Kona as the entry point in Hyundai's burgeoning SUV range
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
1 March 2021

Hyundai will tomorrow unveil the new Bayon, an entry-level SUV to rival the Toyota Yaris Cross and Ford Puma

It is the first production car designed under the brand's new 'sensuous sportiness' banner, as previewed by the radical Le Fil Rouge and Prophecy concepts, which Hyundai said combines "emotional value with innovative solutions in design". 

Details visible in the latest round of preview images suggest the Bayon will draw influence from the front end of the recently facelifted Kona, with a slim air intake, high-mounted headlights and separate daytime running lights among its defining features. The rear end will make a more obvious departure from the rest of Hyundai's line-up, with arrow-shaped light clusters linked by a thin red line and a contrasting black boot panel. 

Designed primarily for the European market, the crossover has been named Bayon in reference to the French city of Bayonne, a hub for outdoor sporting activities, which Hyundai says highlights "the lifestyle character" of the new model.

It will be the smallest model in Hyundai's SUV line-up, sitting underneath the Kona, which has recently been redesigned and updated for 2021

Given the model's size and positioning, it can be expected to share much of its mechanical make-up with existing Hyundai and Kia models, which means it is unlikely to gain an electric version.

It's likely that, as with the Yaris Cross and Puma, the Bayon will take its underpinnings from a smaller-bodied supermini, in this case the i20

That would mean a petrol-only engine line-up comprising an 84bhp naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder, a 99bhp mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbo and a range-topping 118bhp version of the same engine.

Five- and six-speed manual gearboxes would be available, as well as a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Expect a chunky, off-road-inspired body kit in line with the SUV's activity aspirations and a tech-heavy interior with a raft of connectivity and advanced driver aids fitted as standard.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai's vice president of marketing and product, said: "Hyundai is strongly established in the European SUV market already, in terms of our model range as well as our sales success. 

“By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment.”

New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options​

Hyundai launches new Ioniq sub-brand for electric models​

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

Peter Cavellini 1 March 2021

Yes, another car joining the EV ranks, burgeoning I think was the word used ,and I'm sure it'll be a fine performer to, but, do we really need so much choice in what we drive? ,is it a little confusing ?

FastRenaultFan 1 March 2021
Looks like it will be very stylish. Hope the interior looks at least as good as that exterior looks. Hyundai really on a roll these days. I wonder will Kia get to do a model this size too. Can't wait to see the finished product tomorrow.
FastRenaultFan 1 March 2021
