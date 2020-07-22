First drive: 2020 Hyundai i20 MHEV prototype

Elsewhere, the i20 is pretty standard supermini fare. There are a couple of MacPherson struts up front, while a torsion beam stretches itself across the rear axle.

Although it was pretty apparent that this i20 wasn’t quite finished, it still proved likeable on a short drive on the roads around High Wycombe. Despite the really quite noticeable levels of audible suspension thump and pitter-patter being transmitted into the cabin, the i20 rides in a largely respectable fashion for a car of its size.

Body control over undulations is good, and while sharper impacts certainly make themselves felt (and, at present, heard), it never feels overly agitated or upset on particularly coarse stretches of road. A drive in the finished car will prove just how good (or bad) it really is, but if things are only going to improve from this point, it seems there’s little to be too concerned about.

It changes direction with a certain keenness, too, if not quite as much zest as the Ford Fiesta. This is probably a product of the slightly dead feeling that the overly generous amounts of assistance lend the steering, but even set up as such, the i20's front end responds pretty smartly to your inputs and grip levels seem strong enough for a car of this performance level. It will begin to understeer if you’re too unforgiving with your cornering speeds, but the progression from grip to slip is very easy to read and then correct.

Things get a bit more interesting where the powertrain is concerned, and this is largely down to the fact that it’s tricky to say just how far off production specification it really is. As far as performance is concerned, there’s little to be concerned about, really. The i20 isn’t exceptionally quick, but there’s enough shove here from the 1.0-litre motor to get up to open road speeds in a respectable fashion, and you can really feel the extra electric assistance from the 48-volt mild-hybrid system when moving off from a standstill.

The engine is generally pretty well-mannered under load, too - even without those NVH measures - and only really begins to run out of puff if you stretch it a bit too far.

The dual-clutch gearbox is a bit of a sticking point, though. Not surprising, really, as it isn’t quite finished, but it could do with being a bit more decisive when it is. Big prods of the throttle cause it to spend a fair while rummaging for a gear, and it has a tendency to shunt a little bit as it slotted one home, too. There’s certainly room for improvement here.

The regenerative braking also stood out. I’ve not come across a 48V system this powerful in a car this small before: a lift of the throttle really leads to a noticeable amount of deceleration, if not quite enough for EV-style one-pedal driving.

Whether or not this will remain when the car is finished is tricky to say, but if it does, it needs to present itself in a slicker fashion. At the moment, it comes on as if you’ve flicked a switch, but only after a second or so has elapsed since you’ve cleared your foot from the brake pedal.