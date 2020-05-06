2021 Hyundai i20 N hot supermini officially previewed

Hyundai has released official images that show its upcoming i20 N performance supermini testing alongside the firm’s WRC racer and mid-engined RM19 prototype.

The long-awaited Ford Fiesta ST rival has previously been seen at the Nurburgring sporting heavy camouflage, but the wraps have started to come off as winter testing gets under way in Arjeplog, Sweden, giving us an idea of how it will be set apart from the recently facelifted standard car.

The prototype pictured is painted in the N division’s now-familiar shade of grey and sits atop a set of bespoke sports alloys wrapped in low-profile rubber, behind which lie much bigger front and rear brake discs than those of the standard i20. The i20 N also appears to sit closer to the ground for a lower centre of gravity and improved dynamic performance.

The front and rear of the test car remain shielded from view, suggesting the hot hatch will gain additional bespoke styling details - likely a rear spoiler, front splitter, enlarged air intakes and an extra exhaust outlet - in line with its bigger i30 N stablemate.

Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville was on hand in Sweden to give his impressions on the i20 N: “Very interesting car. Very precise. Very easy handling. The engine is revving nicely and the noise is very interesting as well. I’m looking forward to get this one to drive in the WRC.”

Neuville’s current racer, the i20 WRC, was also present, alongside the brand’s RM19 mid-engined prototype test bed, both of which are claimed to have inspired the development of the latest addition to Hyundai’s performance portfolio.