New Hyundai i20 gains performance-inspired N Line option

Hyundai has revealed the new performance-inspired N Line range-topper for its third-generation i20 supermini, ahead of an on-sale date in spring 2021.
As with similarly equipped versions of the Kona crossover and i30 hatchback, the i20 N Line features a number of bespoke styling elements inspired by Hyundai’s N performance arm, and gives a good idea of what to expect from the full-bore i20 N hot hatch when it arrives next year.
At the front, the N Line is set apart from lower trims by a bespoke bumper with a grey contrasting stripe, a black grille with a “chequered flag”-style pattern and a prominent N Line badge.
The motorsport-influenced theme continues at the rear, where the i20 N Line gains a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light like that of the i30 N hot hatch and a chrome twin-exit exhaust.
The N Line is available in a choice of four exterior colours: Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White, the latter of which can be specified with a black roof. Rounding off the exterior styling package is a set of bespoke, two-tone 17in alloy wheels.
Its interior is largely familiar from the recently renewed i20, but gains N badging and red stitching throughout, sport front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gearknob.
The new variant will be offered in Europe with a choice of two engines - a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 83bhp or a 1.0-litre unit with 99bhp or 118bhp - though a Hyundai spokesperson told Autocar that only the most powerful option is likely to come to the UK.
The powertrain is equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology and optionally available with Hyundai’s new Intelligent Manual Transmission for boosted efficiency, with tweaks to the car’s suspension, accelerator response and exhaust sound giving an “enhanced driving experience”.
Add your comment