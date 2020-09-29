BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai i20 gains performance-inspired N Line option
New Hyundai i20 gains performance-inspired N Line option

New range-topping variant of supermini will sit between standard car and upcoming i20 N hot hatch
Felix Page Autocar writer
29 September 2020

Hyundai has revealed the new performance-inspired N Line range-topper for its third-generation i20 supermini, ahead of an on-sale date in spring 2021.

As with similarly equipped versions of the Kona crossover and i30 hatchback, the i20 N Line features a number of bespoke styling elements inspired by Hyundai’s N performance arm, and gives a good idea of what to expect from the full-bore i20 N hot hatch when it arrives next year.

At the front, the N Line is set apart from lower trims by a bespoke bumper with a grey contrasting stripe, a black grille with a “chequered flag”-style pattern and a prominent N Line badge. 

The motorsport-influenced theme continues at the rear, where the i20 N Line gains a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light like that of the i30 N hot hatch and a chrome twin-exit exhaust. 

The N Line is available in a choice of four exterior colours: Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White, the latter of which can be specified with a black roof. Rounding off the exterior styling package is a set of bespoke, two-tone 17in alloy wheels. 

Its interior is largely familiar from the recently renewed i20, but gains N badging and red stitching throughout, sport front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gearknob.

The new variant will be offered in Europe with a choice of two engines - a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 83bhp or a 1.0-litre unit with 99bhp or 118bhp - though a Hyundai spokesperson told Autocar that only the most powerful option is likely to come to the UK. 

The powertrain is equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology and optionally available with Hyundai’s new Intelligent Manual Transmission for boosted efficiency, with tweaks to the car’s suspension, accelerator response and exhaust sound giving an “enhanced driving experience”. 

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

The second-generation Hyundai i20 is a very spacious, well-kitted and keenly priced addition to the competitive supermini segment, but is ultimately let down by its weak engines

The i20 N Line joins the standard car in receiving Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity software and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. 

Prices remain unconfirmed, but the N Line can be expected to command a premium over the estimated £21,000 starting price of the current range-topper.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “With the all-new i20 N Line, we are bringing our stylish and sporty trim option to the i20 for the first time. 

“With this new model, we are ensuring we can meet the needs of an even wider customer base by offering exclusive performance styling inspired by our N brand to emphasise the motorsport roots of our brand.”

