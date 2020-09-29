New Hyundai i20 gains performance-inspired N Line option

Hyundai has revealed the new performance-inspired N Line range-topper for its third-generation i20 supermini, ahead of an on-sale date in spring 2021.

As with similarly equipped versions of the Kona crossover and i30 hatchback, the i20 N Line features a number of bespoke styling elements inspired by Hyundai’s N performance arm, and gives a good idea of what to expect from the full-bore i20 N hot hatch when it arrives next year.

At the front, the N Line is set apart from lower trims by a bespoke bumper with a grey contrasting stripe, a black grille with a “chequered flag”-style pattern and a prominent N Line badge.

The motorsport-influenced theme continues at the rear, where the i20 N Line gains a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light like that of the i30 N hot hatch and a chrome twin-exit exhaust.

The N Line is available in a choice of four exterior colours: Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White, the latter of which can be specified with a black roof. Rounding off the exterior styling package is a set of bespoke, two-tone 17in alloy wheels.

Its interior is largely familiar from the recently renewed i20, but gains N badging and red stitching throughout, sport front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gearknob.

The new variant will be offered in Europe with a choice of two engines - a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 83bhp or a 1.0-litre unit with 99bhp or 118bhp - though a Hyundai spokesperson told Autocar that only the most powerful option is likely to come to the UK.

The powertrain is equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology and optionally available with Hyundai’s new Intelligent Manual Transmission for boosted efficiency, with tweaks to the car’s suspension, accelerator response and exhaust sound giving an “enhanced driving experience”.