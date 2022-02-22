BMW 2 Series Active Tourer review

8

Spacious but compact MPV has posh interior and surprisingly good dynamic ability

MPVs are a bit thin on the ground at the moment. But the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer proves they still have a place in today’s car market.

The 2 Series Active Tourer is essentially a taller, more family friendly version of the BMW 1 Series. Confusingly, it sits on the same platform as the 1, but on a different one than the BMW 2 Series, which it actually shares very little with.

Some 80% of 2 Series Active Tourer buyers are new to the brand. No other model in the BMW line-up has such a high conquest rate.
Greg Kable
European editor

Practicality and adaptability are the name of the game for the Active Tourer. As such, it offers a variety of powertrains, although no diesel any more. 

There are two petrol and two plug-in hybrids on offer. The latter come with four-wheel drive.

Direct rivals are few and far between. The Mercedes B-Class is the most obvious, in that it’s posh-ish and tall. 

The Dacia Jogger offers more room, and seats, for less cash and clearly a lot less cache. Whereas buyers will also be attracted to small SUVs, from which there are many to choose from.

DESIGN & STYLING

P90452781 highRes bmw 2 series active

At 4386mm long, 1824mm wide and 1576mm high, the Active Tourer is just 25mm longer and 24mm wider but a good 117mm higher than the BMW 1 Series hatchback.

The 1 Series isn’t a particularly svelte car, and the proportions of the 2 Series Active Tourer tip it firmly out of hatchback territory and into MPV.

It's a bit like a posh Honda Jazz.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

There are numerous practical reasons why this is good. For starters, the generous height and wide-opening doors make for easy entry to both the front and the rear seats. But to look at it does definitely have a whiff of the garden centre about it.

M Sport models can be optioned with 19-inch wheels, which help make the car look a bit lower and meaner. But there’s no escaping its height.

INTERIOR

P90452754 highRes bmw 2 series active

The interior has a curved screen housing both 10.3in instrument and 10.7in infotainment displays. Notably, there’s no iDrive controller; instead, most functions are controlled via the touchscreen.

Its infotainment is slick and works well enough at a standstill, but it's a little frustrating on the move because of the constant need to tap away at a screen for basic functions, usually the preserve of traditional buttons. 

The cabin is airy by traditional BMW standards.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

That said, the (optional) augmented-reality sat-nav that overlays directions on a real-time camera view of the road ahead does work brilliantly.

A pod between the front seats houses a gearbox controller and an electric handbrake. Ahead of it is a large stowage bin, and there are largish bins in each door. 

You sit a good 120mm higher than in the 1 Series hatch, with a commanding view ahead and excellent all-round vision, making the Active Tourer well conceived for city driving.

The larger windows give you both a great view out and let more light into an interior that feels as bright and airy as its increased size would suggest.

A further draw is the clever use of space by combustion engine car standards. It has much greater head, elbow and shoulder room than a typical hatch.

And the boot offers up 415 litres worth of space. Bigger than a 1 Series, but smaller than a B-Class. PHEV bootspace is further reduced because the batteries are kept back there. But it’s still usable and of a similar kind of size to other PHEV cars of this ilk.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

P90452746 highRes bmw 2 series active

When this car first launched there were six engine options. BMW has seen fit to ditch diesel and the least powerful petrol, so now there are only four.

They consist of two petrols and two PHEVs. The least powerful petrol is the 1.5-litre 220i - a 168bhp three-cylinder unit.

The impressive thing is how little you’d know about what it’s up to mechanically, and when it’s doing its various things.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

The more powerful 223i is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 215bhp and a warm-hatch baiting 0-62mph time of 7.0sec. It's also claimed to be able to crack 150mph, which boggles the mind just a little.

It’s quite an eager powertrain, accepting revs happily while remaining smooth and a lot less vocal than many rival engines when worked hard.

Then there are the PHEVs. The 225e has 242bhp and the 230e gets 322bhp. They use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but the 230e gets a more powerful electric motor.

Both are fast and four-wheel drive, with the latter completing the 0-62mph sprint in 5.5 seconds.

The brakes for the PHEVs are a bit tricky as they lack strong initial response that inspires confidence and suffer from a long pedal action that often results in you having to apply sudden inputs at the last moment because the car isn’t slowing as you’d expected. Still, there’s nothing wrong with the outright stopping power. 

As before, and as elsewhere in plug-in hybrid land, it’s the integration of the various drive systems that’s key to usability and here’s where the PHEVs score well. 

In normal driving, the electric motor assists the petrol engine, filling a torque gap while the engine spools from low revs, assisting performance when you ask for full acceleration, and pitching in to drive on EV power alone whenever it can, even once any initial battery charge is depleted.

RIDE & HANDLING

P90452778 highRes bmw 2 series active

In a move BMW says is driven by customer demand, the steering is very light. It is also quite synthetic in feel. 

The system is, however, very direct and provides impressive response, even if it lacks any real communication.

There's decent enough control of the body movements for a tall car.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Firm damping helps to keep body movement in check over winding roads. There is inevitable lean when lateral forces begin to build in corners, but it is progressive and well controlled.

There is a good deal of grip, too: you can load up the front tyres and rely on the purchase. Overall, agility is impressive.

It rides comfortably, with good noise isolation. It’s stable at speed, too. 

But this is a sensible rather than exciting car, which, if you come at the 2 Series Active Tourer expecting the kind of drive BMW would traditionally offer, could leave you a bit cold. It’s up to your lifestyle, rather than the model, to supply the dynamics.

Top spec M Sport cars get standard adaptive dampers. Even in their softest setting, they deliver strong body control, which means the 2 Series rarely feels as heavy and tall as the scales and tape measure suggest. They are somewhat overkill for an MPV though and are broadly too firm.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

P90452749 highRes bmw 2 series active

WLTP figures for the Active Tourer range from good to slightly unbelievable. 

The 220i is capable of 49.6mpg on the WLTP cycle whereas the more powerful 223i only drops down to 47.9mpg. Both of these figures should be almost achievable, but in the real-world the gap between the pair will likely be larger.

When the battery on the PHEVs have no plugged range left, they still return an MPG deep into the 50s without too much effort on the driver’s part.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

The 225e PHEV has a quite ambitious consumption rating of 313.9mpg with an EV range of 53 miles. The 230e is theoretically capable of the same MPG and 52 miles of electric running.

They can both charge at 7.4kW. Which will take around 2.5 hours to go from 0-100% on a wallbox. 

VERDICT

The 2 Series Active Tourer isn’t an obvious choice for family car buyers, but maybe it should be. 

It’s more practical than a family hatch, but offers the BMW driving experience people love. If you’re really after a practical BMW that’s good to drive, this is your only MPV option from Bavaria too.

After a practical BMW that isn't an SUV? Here it is.

The BMW will no doubt find a loyal band of buyers who will revel in this car's combination of hatchback handiness on the road and an interior that’s flexible and offers the space to rival an executive saloon. 

And when you’re constantly carting about a family and their things, there’s a lot to like in that approach. Moreover, it’s a more dynamic, better-equipped and versatile choice than its only real remaining rival, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer First drives

View all first drives