MPVs are a bit thin on the ground at the moment. But the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer proves they still have a place in today’s car market.

The 2 Series Active Tourer is essentially a taller, more family friendly version of the BMW 1 Series. Confusingly, it sits on the same platform as the 1, but on a different one than the BMW 2 Series, which it actually shares very little with.

Practicality and adaptability are the name of the game for the Active Tourer. As such, it offers a variety of powertrains, although no diesel any more.

There are two petrol and two plug-in hybrids on offer. The latter come with four-wheel drive.

Direct rivals are few and far between. The Mercedes B-Class is the most obvious, in that it’s posh-ish and tall.

The Dacia Jogger offers more room, and seats, for less cash and clearly a lot less cache. Whereas buyers will also be attracted to small SUVs, from which there are many to choose from.