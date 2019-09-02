BMW M4 Edition M Heritage edition celebrates racing history

BMW has revealed the M4 Edition M Heritage as a limited-run tribute to its decades of motorsport history.

Limited to 750 units, the new M4 Edition M Heritage is based on the existing M4 Coupe and runs a standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with 444bhp and 550Nm of torque.

BMW says the new celebratory model will be sold in all existing BMW markets up to April 2020 in the choice of three exterior colours chosen to resemble those of BMW Motorsport’s familiar tri-colour logo: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola red.

Further distinguishing features of the M4 Edition M Heritage include a decorative strip in the colours of BMW M. It is integrated into the limited edition model’s carbon fibre reinforced plastic roof.Also new are forged 20-in alloys wheels in matt grey.

Inside, there are two tone leather seats with contrast stitching and M Heritage identification within the headrests, carbon dashboard trim designed specifically for the M4 Edition M Heritage and door sill trim with further M Heritage identification.