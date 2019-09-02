BMW M4 Edition M Heritage edition celebrates racing history

75 UK-bound cars will see bespoke M-Sport inspired colours as a limited-run special, but 444bhp straight-six is unchanged
by Lawrence Allan
2 September 2019

BMW has revealed the M4 Edition M Heritage as a limited-run tribute to its decades of motorsport history. 

Limited to 750 units, the new M4 Edition M Heritage is based on the existing M4 Coupe and runs a standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with 444bhp and 550Nm of torque.

BMW says the new celebratory model will be sold in all existing BMW markets up to April 2020 in the choice of three exterior colours chosen to resemble those of BMW Motorsport’s familiar tri-colour logo: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola red.

Further distinguishing features of the M4 Edition M Heritage include a decorative strip in the colours of BMW M. It is integrated into the limited edition model’s carbon fibre reinforced plastic roof.Also new are forged 20-in alloys wheels in matt grey.

Inside, there are two tone leather seats with contrast stitching and M Heritage identification within the headrests, carbon dashboard trim designed specifically for the M4 Edition M Heritage and door sill trim with further M Heritage identification.

Our Verdict

BMW M4

BMW M4

New name, new engine and two turbos and even a much needed facelift, the main question lingers - can the BMW M4 grab the initiative off of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The new BMW M model is planned to make its public debut during the final race of the 2019 DTM (Deutschen Tourenwagen-Meisterschaft) championship at the Nuerburgring between 13 and 15 November.

 

READ MORE

BMW plots major expansion of M performance range

No fully electric M cars until at least 2025, says BMW development boss

BMW M1 reborn as 591bhp two-seat plug-in hybrid

Join the debate

Comments
1

Boris9119

3 September 2019

Sad to see the iconic BMW M3 (4) reduced to the special edition antics once the preserve of the original Mini, Vauxhall Corsa, and Morris Marina's of this world. Talk about failure of corporate goveenance, too busy fettling SUV's?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week