New 2020 Cupra Leon hot hatch will be unveiled on 20 Feb

Cupra branded version of fourth-gen Leon will be shown at dedicated event before Geneva motor show public debut
11 February 2020

Cupra, Seat's performance sub-brand, has confirmed that the new Leon will be unveiled on February 20th at a dedicated event, ahead of its first public display at the Geneva motor show.

The latest Leon, unveiled late last month, is set to be quickly joined by its hot Cupra-badged variant in showrooms in late summer. As well as a petrol-engine variant, it will also feature a 241bhp plug-in hybrid option.

 

As shown by a new preview image of the car's front-end, the Cupra variant will adopt bold exterior details first previewed by the Formentor SUV, which will go on sale towards the end of 2020 not long after the Cupra Leon. No three-door Leon will be offered this time.

A minimalist, tech-heavy approach is used for the new Leon’s cabin, similar to that of the latest Golf and recently revealed new Octavia. The number of buttons is reduced in favour of a new infotainment system that incorporates advanced voice and gesture control. 

All Leon variants once again share their platform with that of the 2020 Golf and Octavia. That means it uses a version of the tried-and-tested MQB architecture, evolved to be structurally stiffer and allow better packaging. Historically, the Leon has been set up to be the sportier-feeling of the Volkswagen Group trio, with stiffer spring and damper rates, and that’s due to continue with the new model.

Our Verdict

Cupra Ateca

Cupra Ateca 2019 road test review - hero front

The first model from Seat's standalone performance brand is an unconventional launchpad with some pace and precision, but lacks the hallmarks of a great driver’s car

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Seat has already confirmed it will offer a range-topping plug-in hybrid Leon. It’s expected to use a 1.4-litre TSI petrol and an electric motor for 201bhp – the same as the non-GTE plug-in hybrid version of the latest Golf.

The Cupra Leon, which will be sold under the new brand banner with no Seat badging, will put out 241bhp from a more highly tuned version of the same petrol-electic unit. Expect a 0-62mph time of around 6.5sec, with a 13kWh battery allowing for an all-electric range of up to 35 miles. It will also dramatically lower the car’s CO2 output, a crucial factor to ensure Seat and Cupra meet the upcoming fleet average targets.

It is likely that the Cupra R will return as a range flagship. Although unconfirmed, reports suggest it will retain all-wheel drive and share a 300bhp-plus 2.0-litre petrol powertrain with the upcoming Golf R, rather than keep the lesser Cupra’s plug-in hybrid system. Expect it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in under five seconds.

However, such a model may be offered in limited numbers only as electrification remains the overriding priority for both brands. Design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos told Autocar at a recent Cupra event that Seat plans to start production of its last internal combustion-engined model in 2026. That’s likely to mean the firm will go electric only by 2032 at the latest.

Also due in 2020

The Leon isn’t the only new Seat and Cupra model due in showrooms next year.

Seat

Mii Electric: This version of the practical city car will reach dealerships in February and become Seat’s first fully electric model.

Ateca facelift: The Nissan Qashqai rival revitalised the brand’s fortunes and will receive a mid-life makeover in mid-2020.

El-Born: Due at the end of 2020, the MEB-based electric hatch is Seat’s equivalent of the Volkswagen ID 3.

Cupra

Cupra Formentor: Cupra’s first stand-alone model is an SUV coupé featuring a 242bhp plugin hybrid powertrain and is due late in the year.

READ MORE

New Seat El-Born: 2020 electric hatchback begins testing

Seat could rebrand as Cupra in upmarket push

Small Seat EV to spawn Cupra model

Join the debate

Comments
4

a2kvu

3 January 2020

A glimpse into the future of what McDonalds car parks will look like on a Friday night in 2028.

Ad99

3 January 2020

It doesn't matter how good the cars are my experience of Seat dealers put me right off. There may be good ones but the two i tried had no interest in my questions about a petrol Ateca,didn't offer a test drive or try to find one and couldn't give a delivery date. . My local Skoda dealer was much more helpful, sources the car I wanted to test drive and put a good dealer together. 

Livin in a box

3 January 2020
It's the Mk4 not Mk5

catnip

5 January 2020

So there'll be a Seat Leon, and a Cupra Leon. There's going to be a stand alone Cupra model, the Formentor, but we're told that Seat will also do a version of this model. It all seems a bit over complicated.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week