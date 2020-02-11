New 2020 Cupra Leon hot hatch will be unveiled on 20 Feb

Cupra, Seat's performance sub-brand, has confirmed that the new Leon will be unveiled on February 20th at a dedicated event, ahead of its first public display at the Geneva motor show.

The latest Leon, unveiled late last month, is set to be quickly joined by its hot Cupra-badged variant in showrooms in late summer. As well as a petrol-engine variant, it will also feature a 241bhp plug-in hybrid option.

As shown by a new preview image of the car's front-end, the Cupra variant will adopt bold exterior details first previewed by the Formentor SUV, which will go on sale towards the end of 2020 not long after the Cupra Leon. No three-door Leon will be offered this time.

A minimalist, tech-heavy approach is used for the new Leon’s cabin, similar to that of the latest Golf and recently revealed new Octavia. The number of buttons is reduced in favour of a new infotainment system that incorporates advanced voice and gesture control.

All Leon variants once again share their platform with that of the 2020 Golf and Octavia. That means it uses a version of the tried-and-tested MQB architecture, evolved to be structurally stiffer and allow better packaging. Historically, the Leon has been set up to be the sportier-feeling of the Volkswagen Group trio, with stiffer spring and damper rates, and that’s due to continue with the new model.