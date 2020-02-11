New 2020 Cupra Leon hot hatch will be unveiled on 20 Feb

Cupra, Seat's performance sub-brand, has confirmed that the new Leon will be unveiled on February 20th at a dedicated event, ahead of its first public display at the Geneva motor show.
The latest Leon, unveiled late last month, is set to be quickly joined by its hot Cupra-badged variant in showrooms in late summer. As well as a petrol-engine variant, it will also feature a 241bhp plug-in hybrid option.
As shown by a new preview image of the car's front-end, the Cupra variant will adopt bold exterior details first previewed by the Formentor SUV, which will go on sale towards the end of 2020 not long after the Cupra Leon. No three-door Leon will be offered this time.
A minimalist, tech-heavy approach is used for the new Leon’s cabin, similar to that of the latest Golf and recently revealed new Octavia. The number of buttons is reduced in favour of a new infotainment system that incorporates advanced voice and gesture control.
All Leon variants once again share their platform with that of the 2020 Golf and Octavia. That means it uses a version of the tried-and-tested MQB architecture, evolved to be structurally stiffer and allow better packaging. Historically, the Leon has been set up to be the sportier-feeling of the Volkswagen Group trio, with stiffer spring and damper rates, and that’s due to continue with the new model.
Join the debate
a2kvu
SEAT
A glimpse into the future of what McDonalds car parks will look like on a Friday night in 2028.
Ad99
Seat Dealers
It doesn't matter how good the cars are my experience of Seat dealers put me right off. There may be good ones but the two i tried had no interest in my questions about a petrol Ateca,didn't offer a test drive or try to find one and couldn't give a delivery date. . My local Skoda dealer was much more helpful, sources the car I wanted to test drive and put a good dealer together.
Livin in a box
It's the Mk4 not Mk5
catnip
So there'll be a Seat Leon,
So there'll be a Seat Leon, and a Cupra Leon. There's going to be a stand alone Cupra model, the Formentor, but we're told that Seat will also do a version of this model. It all seems a bit over complicated.
Add your comment